On Thursday night, swimmer and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines was assaulted by radical trans activists during a Turning Point USA event at San Francisco State University.After allegedly being physically assaulted by a protestor while she was escorted to a safe-room, protestors followed Gaines and continued to harass her."This is unacceptable at an American college campus, even in San Francisco," Charlie Kirk said. "Pray for Riley Gaines and for our brave students at SFSU."