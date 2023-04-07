trans protest riley gaines
On Thursday night, swimmer and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines was assaulted by radical trans activists during a Turning Point USA event at San Francisco State University.

After allegedly being physically assaulted by a protestor while she was escorted to a safe-room, protestors followed Gaines and continued to harass her.


"The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU," Gaines wrote on Twitter along with footage of the incident. "This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder."

"I'm okay currently, but an hour and a half later, I'm still barricaded in a room with ambushers on the outside yelling and threatening violence," Gaines told the Post Millennial. "As police escorted me out of the event space to my current location, I was hit, physically, twice by what I presume was a male individual. This only assures me I'm doing the right thing."

"This is unacceptable at an American college campus, even in San Francisco," Charlie Kirk said. "Pray for Riley Gaines and for our brave students at SFSU."