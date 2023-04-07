Society's Child
Swimmer and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines violently assaulted at SFSU event sponsored by TPUSA
The Post Millennial
Fri, 07 Apr 2023 08:42 UTC
After allegedly being physically assaulted by a protestor while she was escorted to a safe-room, protestors followed Gaines and continued to harass her.
"The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU," Gaines wrote on Twitter along with footage of the incident. "This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder."
"I'm okay currently, but an hour and a half later, I'm still barricaded in a room with ambushers on the outside yelling and threatening violence," Gaines told the Post Millennial. "As police escorted me out of the event space to my current location, I was hit, physically, twice by what I presume was a male individual. This only assures me I'm doing the right thing."
"This is unacceptable at an American college campus, even in San Francisco," Charlie Kirk said. "Pray for Riley Gaines and for our brave students at SFSU."
Comment: These people are a pack of wild animals. The more unhinged this contingent gets, the more obvious the insanity will become to any normal thinking individual. We feel for Gaines, and anyone else on the front lines, but she already seems to be having an impact: Women swimmers WON'T have to race against trans athletes under new rules from Swim England, governing body will separate 'female' and 'open' categories for competitions
They are deranged and mentally ill. And government and media incite them against us "transphobes", so as to divide and control us.
To bring that example up again, this is exactly what happened to certain groups in Germany a century ago. Talking them into the believe they are underprivileged and exploited, a wave of terror swept through the country. And those that fomenting the strive brought the solution in - these famous Austrian private and his party.
It is about to happen again, this time across the whole West. Don't dare to call things as they are ...