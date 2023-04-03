Weren't they visible enough? Even weirder, his National Weather Service tweeted
It's raining transpeople now? And the Arizona Democrat Governor's spokeswoman posted an image indicating she wanted to shoot "transphobes".2
had to resign, which seems unfair, given Biden's burbling. But let me translate her threat into plain English: she wants to shoot rational people...because it is perfectly rational to be "transphobic," based on the available academic studies. A "phobia" is by definition irrational, but "transphobia" is simply a healthy distrust of something that is potentially dangerous.
28-year-old Audrey Hale — for some reason the Regime Media rules on "dead-naming" and "mis-gendering" are less strongly adhered to when the trans-person is a murderer — was reportedly rejected by her conservative Christian parents for being a lesbian and being trans. She called herself "Aiden" and dressed in male clothes around the house. Hale returned to her old school in Nashville — an explicitly Christian school — and murdered three 9 year-old children and three adults before being shot dead by the police. According to the police, Hale had then intended to murder others, including her parents.3
About five percent of young adults in the US claim to be "transgender".4 This proportion has massively increased in recent years, possibly due to social contagion of a fashionable idea, especially among teenage females.5 And it seems to have consequences. One of the Highlands Ranch, CO shooters claimed to be trans6 and a school shooter in Aberdeen, MD was also trans. Both were female-to-male transsexuals.7
To put it simply, we shouldn't be that surprised to find transgender people engaging in mass murder and the case in Nashville is a textbook example of how we would expect it to unfold. It is likely an example of what is known as "Narcissistic Rage."
Analysis of the psychiatric histories of 35 US mass shooters, between 1982 and 2012, found that 18 had schizophrenia while 2 had personality disorders, in one case "borderline personality disorder".8
So what is the average psychology of "trans" people? The same as "cis" people, right, because they're just random people who happen to have been "born into the wrong body"?
WRONG. One detailed study of transsexuals, both male-to-female and female-to-male, found that an astonishing 80% of them suffered from a "personality disorder." Over half of them, 57.1%, suffered from "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" - while the rest suffered from others personality disorders, such as "Borderline Personality" (although Narcissism is often considered an example of Borderline Personality). On average, the patients suffered from three different personality disorders.9
Borderline Personality Disorder is marked by a deep fear of abandonment, a lack of emotional regulation and an unstable sense of self: sufferers will constantly experiment with different identities and cannot control their emotions, which they experience very strongly. Narcissistic Personality Disorder, especially of the "vulnerable" subtype, involves dealing with these feelings by telling yourself that you are perfect: by creating an idealised and exalted sense of self which, on some level, you don't really feel. When this is challenged, the Narcissist will often experience "Narcissistic Rage" in which he must utterly destroy the thing which threatens his false sense of self and which, thus, threatens to confront him with the fragility at the heart of his being.10
Psychologist Anne Lawrence is herself an autogynephilous transwoman. This means that Dr Lawrence, like the majority of transwomen, started to become sexually aroused by the idea of being a female as a child, and eventually "transitioned." But Lawrence has argued that the furious reaction of many transwomen to those who are in any way critical of their ideas — for example, the recently attack in New Zealand on British feminist Posie Parker, who denies that men can become women11 — is an example of Narcissistic Rage. Clearly, Narcissistic Rage is a reasonable interpretation of Hale's actions - destroying the "Christians" who have somehow slighted her and made her feel less than perfect.
Both transwoman and transmen are elevated in many physical and mental conditions compared to the general population. But it is worth noting that transmen, though not transwomen, re elevated in the prevalence of schizophrenia, which is the single biggest predictor of being a school shooter.12
Even if we refuse to accept that Hale is genuinely a "transman" and simply regard her as a lesbian, there are sound reasons to be concerned. A study from the UK found that being non-heterosexual was positively associated with suffering from psychotic episodes.13
Another study found that lesbians and bisexuals, although not homosexual men, scored higher on measures of personality disorders than heterosexuals of the same sex, with such people being about four times more likely to have personality disorders.14
We know, it's increasingly accepted (how many more studies proving do I need to report?), that young Leftists are mentally ill. Many of them even advertise their Leftism with their unnatural coloured hair and general physical repugnance. We know this, and we act accordingly.
What about transsexuals, and, to a lesser extent, bisexuals and lesbians?
Imagine if some people had a big red spot on their forehead and 80 percent of those people had personality disorders which meant that they would, generally, be unable to control their emotions and elevated the probability that they would kill people in fits of rage.
If you avoided such people, what would you be doing wrong?
How exactly is what you have an irrational "phobia"?
Lance Welton [email him] is the pen name of a freelance journalist living in New York.Notes:
- "Biden says transgender people 'shape our nation's soul' in official proclamation", by Anders Hagstrom, Fox News, March 30, 2023
- "Press secretary for Arizona Dem Governor Katie Hobbs is slammed for saying she wants to SHOOT transphobes, hours after trans killer massacred three children, two teachers and custodian at Nashville school", by Helena Kelly, Mail Online, March 29, 2023
- "EXCLUSIVE: Nashville mass school shooter Audrey Hale was rejected by her Christian parents who 'couldn't accept' she was gay and trans - as cops reveal she also planned to shoot relatives", by Ben Ashford, Mail Online, March 28, 2023
- "About 5% of young adults in the U.S. say their gender is different from their sex assigned at birth", by Anna Brown, Pew Research Center, June 7, 2022
- Parent reports of adolescents and young adults perceived to show signs of a rapid onset of gender dysphoria, by Lisa Littman, PLOS ONE, 2018
- "Transgender teen sentenced to life in prison for deadly Colorado school shooting", by Keith Coffman, Reuters, July 25, 2020
- "How Many Mass Shootings Have Been Carried Out by Transgender People?" by Aleks Philips, Newsweek, March 28, 2023]
- Domestic Mass Shooters: The Association With Unmedicated and Untreated Psychiatric Illness, by Ira Glick et al., Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, 2021
- The frequency of personality disorders in patients with gender identity disorder, by Azadah Meybodi et al., Medical Journal of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 2014
- Shame and Narcissistic Rage in Autogynephilic Transsexualism, by Anne Lawrence, Archives of Sexual Behavior, 2008
- "Anti-trans protester flees New Zealand after she was pelted with eggs and doused in tomato soup following her chaotic tour of Australia", by Aidan Wondracz, Mail Online, March 26, 2023
- Global Health Burden and Needs of Transgender Populations: A Review, by Sari Reisner et al., Lancet, 2016
- Relationship between sexual orientation and psychotic experiences in the general population in England, by Louis Jacob et al., Physiological Medicine, 2021
- Lesbians and bisexual women and men have higher scores on the Personality Inventory for the DSM-5 (PID-5) than heterosexual counterparts, by Tiffany Russell et al., Personality and Individual Differences, 2017