Weirdly, President Biden chose to celebrate the March 27 school massacre in Nashville TN by a "transman" (female who "identifies" as a male) by proclaiming Friday March 31 to be "Transgender Day of Visibility"Weren't they visible enough? Even weirder, his National Weather Service tweetedIt's raining transpeople now? And the Arizona Democrat Governor's spokeswoman posted an image indicating she wanted to shoot "transphobes".She has had to resign , which seems unfair, given Biden's burbling. But let me translate her threat into plain English: she wants to shoot rational people...because it is perfectly rational to be "transphobic," based on the available academic studies. A "phobia" is by definition irrational, but "transphobia" is simply a healthy distrust of something that is potentially dangerous.28-year-old Audrey Hale — for some reason the Regime Media rules on "dead-naming" and "mis-gendering" are less strongly adhered to when the trans-person is a murderer — was reportedly rejected by her conservative Christian parents for being a lesbian and being trans. She called herself "Aiden" and dressed in male clothes around the house. Hale returned to her old school in Nashville — an explicitly Christian school — and murdered three 9 year-old children and three adults before being shot dead by the police. According to the police, Hale had then intended to murder others, including her parents.About five percent of young adults in the US claim to be "transgender".This proportion has massively increased in recent years, possibly due to social contagion of a fashionable idea, especially among teenage females.And it seems to have consequences. One of the Highlands Ranch, CO shooters claimed to be transand a school shooter in Aberdeen, MD was also trans. Both were female-to-male transsexuals.To put it simply, we shouldn't be that surprised to find transgender people engaging in mass murder and the case in Nashville is a textbook example of how we would expect it to unfold. It is likely an example of what is known as "Narcissistic Rage."Analysis of the psychiatric histories of 35 US mass shooters, between 1982 and 2012, found that 18 had schizophrenia while 2 had personality disorders, in one case "borderline personality disorder".So what is the average psychology of "trans" people? The same as "cis" people, right, because they're just random people who happen to have been "born into the wrong body"?WRONG. One detailed study of transsexuals, both male-to-female and female-to-male, found that an astonishing 80% of them suffered from a "personality disorder."- while the rest suffered from others personality disorders, such as "Borderline Personality" (although Narcissism is often considered an example of Borderline Personality).Borderline Personality Disorder is marked by a deep fear of abandonment, a lack of emotional regulation and an unstable sense of self: sufferers will constantly experiment with different identities and cannot control their emotions, which they experience very strongly. Narcissistic Personality Disorder, especially of the "vulnerable" subtype, involves dealing with these feelings by telling yourself that you are perfect: by creating an idealised and exalted sense of self which, on some level, you don't really feel. When this is challenged, the Narcissist will often experience "Narcissistic Rage" in which he must utterly destroy the thing which threatens his false sense of self and which, thus, threatens to confront him with the fragility at the heart of his being.Psychologist Anne Lawrence is herself an autogynephilous transwoman. This means that Dr Lawrence, like the majority of transwomen, started to become sexually aroused by the idea of being a female as a child, and eventually "transitioned." But Lawrence has argued that the furious reaction of many transwomen to those who are in any way critical of their ideas — for example, the recently attack in New Zealand on British feminist Posie Parker, who denies that men can become women— is an example of Narcissistic Rage. Clearly,Both transwoman and transmen are elevated in many physical and mental conditions compared to the general population. But it is worth noting that transmen, though not transwomen, re elevated in the prevalence of schizophrenia, which is the single biggest predictor of being a school shooter.Even if we refuse to accept that Hale is genuinely a "transman" and simply regard her as a lesbian, there are sound reasons to be concerned. A study from the UK found that being non-heterosexual was positively associated with suffering from psychotic episodes.Another study found that lesbians and bisexuals, although not homosexual men, scored higher on measures of personality disorders than heterosexuals of the same sex, with such people being about four times more likely to have personality disorders.We know, it's increasingly accepted (how many more studies proving do I need to report ?), that young Leftists are mentally ill. Many of them even advertise their Leftism with their unnatural coloured hair and general physical repugnance . We know this, and we act accordingly.What about transsexuals, and, to a lesser extent, bisexuals and lesbians?Imagine if some people had a big red spot on their forehead and 80 percent of those people had personality disorders which meant that they would, generally, be unable to control their emotions and elevated the probability that they would kill people in fits of rage.If you avoided such people, what would you be doing wrong?How exactly is what you have an irrational "phobia"?