Transgender basketballer Lexi Rodgers has lashed Basketball Australia for its decision to block her application to join the Kilsyth Cobras women's side in the WNBL1 South basketball league.The decision came after a three-person panel assembled by Basketball Australia concluded that Rodgers was ineligible to play elite-level basketball.However Rodgers has slammed the decision and vowed to continue to fight to pursue her basketball career.'I sought a different outcome from Basketball Australia. I participated fully and in good faith with the process and eligibility criteria. Consistent with the views expressed by so many, I firmly believe I have a place as an athlete in women's basketball,' she wrote on Instagram.'I hope Basketball Australia understands that this is not the end of my journey as an athlete and that it must not miss future opportunities to demonstrate its values.'I am sad about the potential message this decision sends to trans and gender diverse people everywhere. I hope that one day basketball's governing body can replicate the inclusion and acceptance I have found on the court with my teammates.'I hope to one day be playing elite women's basketball in the future and will continue to work on making the sport I love a place for all.'Basketball Australia released a statement on Tuesday that read in part: 'BA assesses eligibility of prospective elite level transgender athletes on a 'case-by-case' basis, accounting for and balancing a range of factors.'As the governing body, we acknowledge we're still on a path of education and understanding. To aid us in developing our framework, Lexi will provide feedback and advice from her experiences.'The balance of inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of sport will always be a complex area to navigate, and we thank those involved who have maintained integrity and respect throughout the process.'The expert panel was led by Australian Basketball Hall of Famer Peter Harcourt, Basketball Australia director, former Olympian, and panel member Suzy Batkovic, and sports and exercise physician associate professor Diana Robinson.The decision has been met with mixed reactions from the basketball community, with some arguing that the decision was justified while others believe that it is discriminatory.Former NBA star and Australian Boomer Andrew Bogut had led the charge to have Rodgers banned from the women's competition.'Are you ok with sacrificing the sanctity of Female Sport in the name of 'inclusion'?,' he wrote on Twitter.He praised the decision today, posting: 'Right decision by Basketball Australia. In saying that, it is beyond alarming we live in a time where an 'expert panel' is needed to make these decisions.'Don't let the activists try and over complicate what is simple: Women's sports are for Women.'However, Opals great Michelle Timms and Aussie basketball legend Andrew Gaze strongly opposed Bogut's view.'With the sport of basketball and the nature of the rules, to use the argument [that Bogut made] that someone who has transitioned is going to be more dangerous than a female, I don't get that argument,' Gaze said previously.There were many fans who agreed with Gaze and were left disappointed by the decision.'The BS to thank Rodgers for 'her cooperation, understanding and patience' is borderline insulting. Disappointing decision and I feel for her,' one fan posted.Batkovic, expressed her gratitude to Lexi for her cooperation and understanding throughout the process, stating that the decision was made based on the criteria for elite competition.'While Lexi is understandably disappointed with the outcome, I know she'll continue to support her NBL1 South team throughout the season and be an active member of the basketball community,' Batkovic said.'As we continue to develop our own framework for sub-elite and elite competitions, we understand the need to have a clear process and continual education within all layers of the sport so we can best support players, coaches, clubs, associations and the wider basketball community.'I also want to make it clear because it's important, that while this particular application was not approved based on criteria for elite competition, Basketball Australia encourages and promotes inclusivity at community level.'Rodgers previously spoke out about her desire to play for the women's league in a recent interview with ABC News.'Every time I'm on the basketball court, every time I'm with the girls, every time I've got anything going to do with playing basketball, it's just a gift.'I never thought I'd be here. I never thought I'd be playing basketball again.'This decision has reignited the debate around transgender athletes and their participation in women's sports.