© Getty Images / Vladimir Vladimirov

Critics are calling out the American Medical Association (AMA) for its "activist position" after it recently floated the idea of taxpayers footing the hefty bill for biological men seeking a uterus transplant.The AMA's Journal of Ethics made arguments for uterus transplants for transgender patients in June, including whether taxpayers should bear the cost, which could be anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000 for each procedure.Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary, one of the move's staunchest critics, questioned why the association is not pouring its resources into research focused on complications surrounding gender-affirming treatment instead during "Fox & Friends." The journal notes that some patients are seeking the procedure to have children, while others are contemplating the surgery to enhance their own femininity and "consolidate their identities.""Medically, it's possible," he said. "The question is, should it be done? It is odd that the AMA is choosing to really focus on this activist position rather than fund the important research we need in transgender medicine. What's the regret rate after transition surgery? What's the long term complication rate of hormones?""That's why you can walk into a Planned Parenthood as a child and walk out with a bottle of hormones . They believe it's the job of the medical profession to simply affirm what you want to do."