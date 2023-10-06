© Getty Images / Justin Casterline



The world governing body for swimming banned trans athletes from competing as women last year.World Aquatics, the governing body for swimming, has suspended a planned open competition category for transgender athletes at the 2023 Swimming World Cup in Berlin this week after, the group revealed in a press release on Tuesday.The possibility of competing in an open category will remain available to trans athletes in the future, World Aquatics appeared to confirm in its statement on Tuesday."Even if there is no current demand at the elite level, the working group is planning to look at the possibility of including open category races at Masters events in the future," it said.A growing number of international sporting bodies have laid down rules prohibiting athletes born male from competing as women in the past year. In July, the International Cycling Union barred cyclists who underwent male puberty from women's events, citing the unfair advantage conferred by their elevated testosterone levels while offering them a place in a newly-renamed Men/Open class. The World Athletics Council enacted a similar rule in March, prohibiting athletes who had undergone male puberty from competing in women's track and field events regardless of their current hormone levels.