Transgender cyclists have been banned from international women's competition, prompting the Welsh rider Emily Bridges to threaten legal action and furiously accuse the governing body of discrimination.
In a move that mirrors British Cycling's new transgender policy, as well as those now in swimming, athletics and rugby, the Union Cycliste Internationale has ruled that no transgender woman who has gone through male puberty will be permitted to compete in the female category.
Riders could previously race provided that they had reduced their testosterone to below 5 nmol/L but this rule came under acute scrutiny in March last year when Bridges entered the National Omnium Championships following her transition.
British Cycling then underwent a review of its transgender policy, resulting in an outright ban of any transgender athlete in female races. The UCI initially opted to reduce the testosterone limit to 2.5 nmol/L but changed policy for the second time in a year at a meeting of its management committee on Friday. It had followed the backlash over the American transgender cyclist Austin Killips winning the UCI's Tour of the Gila in New Mexico earlier this year.
Bridges accused British Cycling of "furthering a genocide" with its decision in may and a similarly blistering statement was published on her Instagram following the UCI's statement.
"Hope is gone," she wrote. "The trust in the institution is gone. Official, sanctioned competitive sport is no longer for trans people. We will continue to fight this, in sports science labs, in courtrooms, and on the streets, but I am under no impression that it is as easy to unban someone as it is to ban in the first place.
"I haven't given up though. I will not give up on every trans person, every trans child who sees these announcements and thinks that they are not welcome on the planet. Because that is the impact."
Bridges has long been adamant that she does not have an unfair competitive advantage following her transition but the UCI committee members concluded that just reducing testosterone was not "sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men". The statement also highlighted the potential benefit of "biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs".
Their decision was welcomed by Sharron Davies, the 1980 Olympic swimming medallist who has campaigned against trans women competing in women's sport.
"Thank you, UCI, for at last giving your female cyclists fair sport as they deserve," said Davies, who also accused sports of previously disrespecting "biological female athletes". She added that:
"Any governing body not offering natal female and open as categories are committing sex discrimination". Martina Navratilova, the nine-times Wimbledon champion, also backed the UCI's rule change. "Exactly right," she said. "Science should have led in the first place. Also having women in positions where the rules are made would be helpful everywhere."More and more governing bodies have been adopting the UCI's stance after the International Olympic Committee invited the current patchwork of policies by handing final decisions to each individual sport.
a 49-year-old transgender athlete, won a women's 400 metres bronze medal this week at the World Para Athletics championships in Paris.
Although Petrillo is no longer allowed to compete in World Athletics events - and pulled out of the World Masters Championships shortly after the ruling in March this year - the World Para Athletics guidance says that an athlete can compete in the gender in which they are legally recognised. It raises the prospect of her competing in the Paris Paralympics next year.
UCI president David Lappartient said that the governing body had "a duty to guarantee... equal opportunities" for all riders. "It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorise the former to race in the female categories," said Lappartient.
British Cycling has created an 'open' category in which transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth are eligible to compete, with the 'female' category reserved for those assigned female at birth and transgender men yet to begin hormone therapy.
