After Ms Gomes reported Mr Bennett in July 2020, he was called in and, in the presence of an assistant commissioner, was asked to provide a sample. He offered to resign on the spot instead.

A senior Metropolitan Police officer - who drew up an anti-drugs strategy for the force - is facing the sack for refusing to provide a sample when he was accused of smoking cannabis.Commander Julian Bennett, whoThe panelMark Ley-Morgan KC, representing the Metropolitan Police, said it would have smacked of 'organised corruption at the highest level' if Mr Bennett had been allowed to resign on the spot.The senior officerfor an innocent reason.During the tribunal in Southwark, south London, Mr Bennett's lawyer John Beggs KC branded Ms Gomes a 'liar' and a 'fantasist' who he said wanted to write a book about the claims and make money.The tribunal also heard Ms Gomes was engaged in litigation about another matter and had litigated in Portugal, where she was born.Mr Beggs also claimed she was being inconsistent by claiming she had seen a newspaper cutting mentioning Mr Bennett that did not refer to his work and said she had given an inconsistent account about whether the senior officer was smoking cannabis 'from day one' on moving in.Mr Bennett wrote the force's drugs strategy for 2017-21 as a commander for territorial policing.The document called Dealing With The Impact Of Drugs On Communities, set up plans to raise 'awareness of the impact of drug misuse'., the figures showed.were dismissed as hearsay by the panel during the summer's tribunal hearing.Those claims were made by Hugo Pereria, who lived with the complainant Sheila Gomes and Mr Bennett in late 2019, but the tribunal was told he 'always lied' before the panel threw out the claims.