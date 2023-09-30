We have documented serious issues at Baltimore public schools in reading and math.
A new study shows that little has changed. In fact, things are getting worse.
FOX 45 in Baltimore reports:
At Baltimore's five best high schools, 11% of students tested proficient on state math examThe Daily Mail reports on the other finding mentioned above:
Project Baltimore has made more stunning findings after obtaining the unredacted state test scores for every school in Baltimore City.
The test scores have not yet been released to the public, but Project Baltimore has been analyzing them. The results are hard to believe, even at the highest-performing schools in the city.
Earlier this week, Project Baltimore reported on 13 Baltimore City High Schools, where not a single student who took the 2023 math exam in the spring scored proficient. Not one. The report sparked a strong reaction in the community.
"I can't tell you how horrible that is," said Bryan Nehman, reacting to the report Tuesday morning on WBAL radio's C4 and Bryan Nehman Show.
"This is when people get fired," said C4. "When you have this much of a ringing failure in your school, it should cost somebody their jobs."
Fury as ZERO children at 13 Baltimore state schools pass math exam - as parent groups call on leaders to step downFox 45's video report:
A slate of Baltimore schools have sparked outrage after zero students passed their state math exams - with almost 75 percent testing at the lowest possible score.
The poor performances came in the latest round of Maryland's state testing, where 13 high schools in the city - a staggering 40 percent - failed to produce a single student with a 'proficient' score in math.
'This is educational homicide,' said Jason Rodriguez, deputy director of Baltimore-based nonprofit People Empowered by the Struggle, to Fox Baltimore.
The activist said there is 'no excuse' for the failure, which has come after years of warnings over the city's poor education standards.
It also comes days after a scathing new study found that schooling across America fell to dire lows during the pandemic, concluding that one-third of fourth and eighth grade students can't even read at a 'basic' level.
These schools are failing the kids. It's outrageous.
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. He also creates content for American Lookout, and is a columnist for Townhall.