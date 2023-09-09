© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit



A former head of the Mossad intelligence agency tells The Associated Press that he believes Israel is enforcing an "apartheid" system in the West Bank.Tamir Pardo says he's concluded that Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank amounts to apartheid, a reference to the system of racial separation in South Africa that ended in 1994.that they claim gives Palestinians second-class status and is designed to maintain Jewish hegemony from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.Pardo says that as Mossad chief,and his government's push to reshape the judicial system, slamming his old boss for steps he said would lead Israel to become a dictatorship.In a previous interview with Channel 12 news, he said apartheid "is in the interest" of the far-right coalition parties Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit.