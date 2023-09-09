Puppet Masters
Former Mossad chief Pardo claims Israel is enforcing 'apartheid' in West Bank
The Times of Israel
Wed, 06 Sep 2023 15:57 UTC
Tamir Pardo says he's concluded that Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank amounts to apartheid, a reference to the system of racial separation in South Africa that ended in 1994.
Rights groups in Israel and abroad and Palestinians have accused Israel and its 56-year military rule of the West Bank of morphing into an apartheid system that they claim gives Palestinians second-class status and is designed to maintain Jewish hegemony from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
A handful of former Israeli leaders, diplomats and security officials have warned that Israel risks becoming an apartheid state, but Pardo's language is even more blunt.
"There is an apartheid state here," Tamir Pardo says in an interview. "In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state."
Pardo, who served as head of Israel's clandestine spy agency from 2011-2016, refuses to say if he held the same beliefs while heading the Mossad.
Pardo says that as Mossad chief, he repeatedly warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he needed to decide what Israel's borders are, or risk the destruction of a state for the Jews.
In the past year, Pardo has become an outspoken critic against Netanyahu and his government's push to reshape the judicial system, slamming his old boss for steps he said would lead Israel to become a dictatorship.
In a previous interview with Channel 12 news, he said apartheid "is in the interest" of the far-right coalition parties Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit.
Quote of the Day
The establishment irritates you - they pull your beard, they flick your face - to make you fight, because once they've got you violent they know how to handle you. The only thing they don't know how to handle is non-violence and humour.
Recent Comments
The businessman was smart not to allow Kiev to use his Starlink service to target Crimea, Russia's ex-president said. Yeah, 'cause The Russians...
"Lemieux may very well have punked us all simply because no one in the education system had the sense to say no." That was my sense all along,...
In my view, this "meta" narrative is a narrative. It is like a "history" book version of what has happened, which completely depersonalizes it, it...
"Dane Wigington, lead researcher for GeoEngineering Watch, helps bring attention to weather modification as out of control forest fires dominate...
'IS GEOENGINEERING MAKING FOREST FIRES WORSE?' [Link]
Comment: One wonders why, now, Pardo is calling out Israel's apartheid human rights abuses, and why he seems to be primarily focusing on that in particular, because Mossad's criminality is legendary, and global in scope. Could it have something to do with his alliance with those wanting to unseat Netanyahu? Israeli spy chiefs led secret revolt against Netanyahu reforms, top secret docs claim
Below are some of the well known figures and organisations who have been calling out Israel's criminality of late: