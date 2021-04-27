© Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images



The report drew on years of human rights documentation, analysis of Israeli laws, a review of government planning documents, and statements by officials.

follows similar findings by Israeli rights bodies

Human Rights Watch has accused Israeli officials of committing the crimes of apartheid and persecution, claimingIn a report released on Tuesday, the New York-based advocacy group. It said that after decades of warnings that an entrenched hold over Palestinian life could lead to apartheid, it had found that the "threshold" had been crossed."This is the starkest finding Human Rights Watch has reached on Israeli conduct," said Omar Shakir, the group's Israel and Palestine director. Shakir saidResponding to the claims, Israel's foreign ministry accused Human Rights Watch of a "longstanding anti-Israeli agenda" and said the report was a "propaganda pamphlet" that had "no connection to facts or reality on the ground"."The fictional claims that HRW concocted are both preposterous and false," it said.Palestinian officials and agencies welcomed the report, including the foreign ministry, which said it exposed "Israel's colonial occupation and its discriminatory and racist policies against the Palestinian people".Human Rights Watch compared policies and practices towards nearly 7 million Palestinians in the occupied territories and within Israel with those concerning roughly the same number of Jewish Israelis living in the same areas.It concludedFirst used in relation to South Africa's racist segregation against non-white citizens, apartheid - which is Afrikaans for "apartness" - is a crime against humanity under international law.Under the 1998 Rome statute that established the international criminal court (ICC), apartheid isracialwith the intent of "maintaining that regime". Persecution, which is also a crime against humanity, is defined as "the intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights" of a group of people.Human Rights Watch said that inside Israel - where about a fifth of the 9 million citizens are Palestinians - and in the occupied territories, authorities had sought to maximise the land available for Jewish communities and concentrate most Palestinians in dense population centres."The authorities have adopted policies to mitigate what they have openly described as a demographic 'threat' from Palestinians," it said, referencing concerns expressed by Israeli politicians that a majority Palestinian population would endanger the Jewish state.It said Israeli authorities, it said, including the West Bank, which Israel captured in the six-day war in 1967. Several hundred thousand Israeli settlers now live there as citizens while about 2.7 million Palestinians are not and live under military rule.Human Rights Watch's executive director, Kenneth Roth, said. "These policies, which grant Jewish Israelis the same rights and privileges wherever they live and discriminate against Palestinians to varying degrees wherever they live, reflect a policy to privilege one people at the expense of another," Roth said.When similar allegations have been raised in the past, Israel has taken particular offence to the claim it discriminates against Palestinian citizens of the country, also known as Arab Israelis. It cites equal rights laws and the fact that Arabs are represented in government and the judicial system.Regarding the occupied West Bank, Israel points to agreements signed in the 1990s that afforded Palestinians limited self-rule there. However, Human Rights Watch saysIsraeli forces pulled out of Gaza in 2005 but still maintain control of its borders, sea and airspace.The reportIsrael strongly rejected those claims.A shift in perception towards apartheid is part of a movement led by activists that gained momentum following Israeli annexation threats they claim prove the occupation is permanent, as well as laws that enshrine extra political rights for Jews over Arabs, two developments that Human Rights Watch cited in its report.