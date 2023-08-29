"What we've done has backfired," the decorated combat veteran told Tucker Carlson regarding the U.S. proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

"None of that is true. Every claim is false," he continued. "The Ukrainian army is not winning. In fact, it's losing badly. Ukraine is being destroyed. Its population is being slaughtered in lopsided battles with a technologically superior enemy or scattered by the millions to the rest of the globe as refugees. Ukraine is running out of soldiers."

Ukrainian forces are being swept away in front of the Russians'

Western intervention would mean 'devastating' consequences for US and NATO 'because we are not ready to fight the Russians'

"Rather than admit that this is a terrible tragedy that should be ended on humanitarian grounds if no other ... we're going to continue," he said. "And this puts the Russians in the unhappy position of marching further west," even eventually to the border with Poland.

The current U.S. military is not "accustomed to fighting anybody who can fight back."

'The smartest thing that we could do is end this war'

"So we're living in a terrible dilemma right now. The smartest thing that we could do is end this war," he said.

Neocons are 'like the Bolsheviks' and 'have a permanent ax to grind with the Russians'

US policymakers have to 'understand what we've done has backfired,' Russia preparing to fight NATO

"It's so important that we have to wake up [and] understand what we've done has backfired. Whatever we set out to achieve has failed. What we need to do now is stop this and come to a settlement" before this situation ends up "out of control."

"Eventually, [if] you keep this up, within the next six [or] eight months, you'll see hundreds of thousands of Russian troops on the Polish border. That is not what we set out to achieve," he said.

Zelensky 'a comedian' often playing a 'transvestite,' blessed by Nuland and US State Dept

"Of course, once he was in there, he took a different road. And I can't help but think that that road was defined for him by [the US government]," Macgregor said.

Ukraine's transvestite spokesman contrasted with Putin's work to restore 'Russia as an Orthodox Christian state'

"That's probably another reason why so many people want to destroy Russia, because it's the last European state that has not been flooded with foreigners and turned into some sort of polyglot experiment which is failing badly," he said.

Moscow's objectives have changed and this war could 'reach us here in the United States'

U.S. doesn't have "very good air defenses" since "we haven't fought anybody that compelled us to defend ourselves from missile and air attack," the American homeland is significantly vulnerable to modern weaponry.

"In other words, if you press this war with Russia in Central East Europe, it will reach us here in the United States," he said. And "people aren't thinking about that."

Having earned two master's degrees in sacred theology, Patrick's professional background includes several years in Catholic education as an instructor and an administrator on a diocesan level. He has served on the boards of directors for two pro-life organizations and worked for one directly in a variety of capacities including education, writing, and lobbying at the state, national, and international levels. Patrick and his wife reside in Wisconsin.