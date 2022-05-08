NewsReal on Facebook

The admission this week by the US government that it assisted Ukrainian forces with sinking the Russian flagship 'Moskva' last month highlights the risk of the 'proxy war' between the USA and Russia in Ukraine escalating to a 'point of no return'.This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the possibility of 'Nuclear Armageddon', explaining why they believe it remains unlikely. In the meantime, the US government pours greatly increased volumes of money and weapons into Ukraine.There will be an end point to this, and that ending will indeed be catastrophic for many, but how it manifests will vary - and probably surprise everyone who followed the media version of events.01:43:34— 71.1 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.