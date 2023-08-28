© unknown



Kyiv is running out of men

Volunteers are no longer coming forward in numbers sufficient to keep the army at fighting strength

The latest recruitment slogan is "it's OK to be afraid", but there are still many attempting to dodge being drafted to fight on the front lines.

If Kyiv cannot break through the Russian lines now, it may never be able to. If it runs out of willing men to recruit, the West cannot help.

Robert Clark is director of the Defence and Security Unit at Civitas