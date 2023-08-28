© AFP



Economists forecast that an unprecedented economic crisis could be in store for the EU member states, worse than the cost-of-living crisis in recent years.

The European Union's sanctions policy against Russia has turned into a laughing stock on the global stage, says Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, warning that Europe is "destroying" itself in the name of supporting Ukraine.in crippling the Russian economy, Szijjarto told attendees at the Tranzit political festival on Saturday.have embraced these self-harming sanctions because theySzijjarto said.He also said that the EU military aid to Kiev is also directly threatening the security of the continent.The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, claimed on Saturday that the sanctions are "producing hard, tangible effects across Russia's economy."However,In March, asked why Hungary does not supply weapons to Kiev while many other EU countries have, Szijjarto saidEuropean countries, including France, Germany and the UK, have suffered huge economic shocks from the ongoing war in Ukraine, especially as an indirect result of their own sanctions on Russia.Budapest has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and peace deal in Ukraine and criticized the EU for sending arms to Kiev. Hungary has also insisted that anti-Russia sanctions hurt Europe more than they hurt Russia.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the German tabloid Bild in May that a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield was an "impossible" task for Kiev and its supporters.