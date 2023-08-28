© Global Look Press / Attila Husejnow

There is little cause for celebration on Ukraine's Independence Day, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday. Kiev's policies in the wake of the 2014 Maidan coup have reduced the nation to being "in the hands" of Washington and its allies and sacrificed the country's national interests to serve the West, he added.The diplomat also pointed to the persecution of the Canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which has seen its churches and monasteries seized by order of Ukrainian officials amid the ongoing conflict.The diplomat accused Washington and other Western nations of complicity in Kiev's crimes through arms shipments and intelligence sharing and of covering up "lies" about the nature of its conflict with Moscow.