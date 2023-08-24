Doctors in Alabama now face 10 years in jail if they authorize puberty blockers or hormones to transgender children, after an appeals court backed the state's ban.A judge in a lower court had put the ban on hold after four families with transgender children ranging in ages 12 to 17 challenged it as unconstitutional.It comes as more than 20 Republican-led states face imminent court battles over restrictions they have imposed on medics helping transgender children in the last three years.'The Eleventh Circuit reinforced that the State has the authority to safeguard the physical and psychological wellbeing of minors,' he added.US District Judge Liles Burke put the ban on hold concluding that Alabama had produced no credible evidence to show that transitioning medications are 'experimental'.Puberty blockers have been used to treat children with early puberty for 30 years with approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and sex hormones have been used for decades for hormonal disorders.They have long been used to treat gender-questioning young people but have not been federally approved for that purpose, and the appeals court ruled that 'there is uncertainty regarding benefits, recent surges in use, and irreversible effects'.The wave of bans has left thousands of families with transgender children facing grueling cross-country trips in search of clinics that are still allowed to help them.Around 89,100 transgender teens aged 13 to 17 years old live in states with restrictions, representing 30 percent of all transgender minors in the US, according to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Their average journey to an appointment has rocketed from less than 50 minutes to 5.3 hours as the bans have taken effect.The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, oppose the bans and experts say treatments are safe if properly administered, and bans have also been temporarily blocked by federal judges in Florida, Indiana, and Kentucky.But an appeals court has also upheld Tennessee´s ban and the issue seems destined to head to the Supreme Court.But Birmingham pediatrician Dr Morissa Ladinsky said she hopes the restoration of Alabama's ban is just a 'temporary setback'.'As a doctor who has treated hundreds of transgender adolescents, I know firsthand the challenges these young people and their families face and the benefits these treatments provide to youth who need them.'This is safe, effective, and established medical care. There is no valid reason to ban this care.'Advocacy groups representing families who challenged the Alabama law vowed to continue the fight, saying 'parents, not the government, are best situated to make these medical decisions for their children'.The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, and the Human Rights Campaign, issued a joint statement.'Our clients are devastated by this decision, which leaves them vulnerable to what the district court-after hearing several days of testimony from parents, doctors, and experts-found to be irreparable harm as a result of losing the medical care they have been receiving and that has enabled them to thrive,' they said.