'MALEVOLENT PRESENCE'

CRUEL LIAR

A British nurse who described herself as a "horrible evil person" was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.She was found not guilty of two attempted murders while the jury, who spent 110 hours deliberating, were unable to agree on six other suspected attacks."We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb, we may never truly know why this happened," the families of Letby's victims said in a statement.Some of those she attacked were twins - in one case she murdered both siblings, in two instances she killed one but failed in her attempts to murder the other.Letby will be sentenced on Monday and faces a lengthy prison term, possibly a rare full life sentence.Her actions came to light when senior doctors became concerned at the number of unexplained deaths and collapses at the neonatal unit, where premature or sick babies are treated, over 18 months from January 2015.Pictures of Letby on social media portrayed a happy and smiling woman with a busy social life, and in one photo she was seen cradling a baby. But, during months of often distressing evidence, her trial heardThe jury was told how Letby had tried on four occasions to murder one baby girl before she finally succeeded.At her home after her arrest, detectives found paperwork and medical notes with references to the children involved in the case. She had also carried out social media searches for the parents and families of the murdered babies.Letby wept when she gave evidence over 14 days, saying she had never tried to hurt the babies and had only ever wanted to care for them, blaming unsafe staffing levels on the ward and its dirty conditions.Detectives said they had found nothing unusual about Letby's life and could not determine any motive. "Unfortunately, I don't think we'll ever know unless she just chooses to tell us," said Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes who led the investigation.The government said it had ordered an independent inquiry which would include how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with, while the father of twins who survived her attempts to kill them demanded answers from the hospital."They could have stopped it," said the father, who cannot be named for legal reasons.Police are carrying out further investigations into all the time Letby had worked as a nurse at the hospital and at another one in Liverpool where she had trained, to identify if there were any more victims."There is a number of cases that are active investigations that parents have been informed of," Hughes said.