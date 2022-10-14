attempting to murder 10 others

'I'll never marry or have children' - Letby

Doctors grew suspicious about 'cold-blooded' Letby

On day four of Lucy Letby's trial at Manchester Crown Court, the prosecutor Nick Johnson KC told jurors about a series of notes that the police found.She also wrote:Letby, 32, from Hereford, is accused of murdering seven babies andat the Countess of Chester Hospital. She denies all the charges.Her defence barrister said she was "adamant" she had not harmed any children and said the note was written by an "anguished woman in despair" who was realising the enormity of what is facing her. It said thatA line in the note, which was shown to the court, said Letby hasBen Myers KC, defending Letby, said that the note "does not accurately reflect" what had happened, but was written by Letby as she "poured her feelings onto paper as a way of coping".He blamed "inadequate" standards of care at the Countess of Chester Hospital and said at least one of the deaths was an "inevitable" outcome given the child's prematurity.In the case of Child J, who was born with a perforated and necrotic bowel, he said that the hospital was "well out of its depth" when it came to treating the infant.He concluded his opening statement by saying: "This whole case is a complex case, it is not straightforward. And in that dock is a young woman who says this is not her fault."The children and their families are not being named by the media and are referred as Children A to Q., the prosecution said.Mr Johnson saidat the time of Child Q's sudden collapse.Apart from three days the following week, this was to be the last time Letby would work at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital."Cold-blooded" Letby, the court was told.The nurse was also questioned by police about whywhen the paediatric consultant walked in on her," Mr Johnson told the court.The trial continues.