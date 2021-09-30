© File/Smith County Jail/AP



"No one expects this is going to happen to them - certainly not in a hospital ... We're going to ask you to find him guilty of capital murder, because that's what he did."

A former nurse has gone on trial for thewith the prosecution claimingOn Tuesday, William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, attended the first day of his trial, where he stands accused of murdering four people.It is alleged that the former East Texas nurse slipped into the patients' rooms, injected them with air, and left before any other night staff noticed what he was doing. According to court documents, four people died after experiencing "seizure-like symptoms." Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam told jurors during opening statements:The four patients were recovering from heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas.Putnam noted that all of the alleged victims were in a stable condition after their operations, butThe defendant was the only nurse on duty at the time, the district attorney stated.Davis has pleaded not guilty to capital murder, the only crime punishable with the death penalty in Texas. Phillip Hayes, Davis' defense attorney, said his client was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that strokes are "not uncommon" among heart surgery patients in intensive-care units.Putnam said the trial would take up to six weeks.Davis was arrested in 2018, but the trial was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.