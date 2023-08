A pregnant Detroit mother was wrongfully arrested after facial recognition technology identified her as a suspect in a case of robbery and carjacking.The victim of the January 29 robbery and carjacking alleged that the acts had been perpetrated by a man, with the assistance of a woman he had slept with earlier.In her lawsuit, Woodruff explained that "Detective Oliver stated in detail in her report what she observed in the video footage, and there was no mention of the female suspect being pregnant." Woodruff and her fiancé pressed the police department to see if the warrant mentoned anything about a pregnant woman, but they allegedly refused to do so.The case was later dropped due to "insufficient evidence," however the prosecutor's office maintained that Woodruff's arrest was justified.In a statement, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said Woodruff's allegations against the department were "very concerning."