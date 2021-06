© Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



The King County Council voted Tuesday 9-0 to ban government use of facial recognition software, which means King County is the first U.S. county to pass such a ban.However, cities across the country, such as Portland, Boston, and San Francisco, have implemented bans on facial recognition software.After a divisive hearing in early May, the King County Council decided not to vote on the proposal . One prevailing argument against moving forward with a vote involved the fact that state lawmakers recently passed a law addressing many underlying concerns related to the technology.The county says studies have shown that facial recognition software is more likely to misidentify Black or Asian faces, especially Black women."Now it's time for a federal ban on government use of facial recognition to ensure that no one's civil liberties and civil rights are violated by a pervasive and often inaccurate technology that disproportionately misidentifies people of color and heightens the risk of surveillance and deadly encounters with law enforcement in already marginalized and overpoliced communities," said Jennifer Lee, ACLU Washington.