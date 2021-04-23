© Unknown



"A stricter approach is necessary given that remote biometric identification, where AI may contribute to unprecedented developments, presents extremely high risks of deep and non-democratic intrusion into individuals' private lives. The EDPS will focus in particular on setting precise boundaries for those tools and systems which may present risks for the fundamental rights to data protection and privacy."

The comments come two days after thewhich need to be thrashed out with EU countries and the European Parliament,a technology dominated by China and the United States. The privacy watchdog said it regretted that the Commission had not heeded its earlier call to ban facial recognition in public spaces.The Commission's proposals have drawn criticism from civil rights groups, concerned about loopholes that may allow authoritarian governments to abuse AI to clamp down on people's rights.