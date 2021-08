© Reuters / Joshua Lott

These technologies are expensive, invasive, and just don't work. But the NYPD isn't just wasting millions on unproven technologies, it's putting Black and Brown communities at risk. High-tech errors are often just the first step to false arrest, wrongful imprisonment, and being torn away from your family because of a faulty algorithm.

For years, the NYPD used a "surveillance slush fund" for a range of policing tech with no public oversight - under a shadowy deal with city officials that kept equipment used in "confidential operations" secret.That year, the force entered into a "memorandum of understanding" (MoU) with the comptroller's office - the city's chief auditing agency - and the Office of Management and Budget that allowed it to bypass New York City council approval and keep details about its expenditures under this fund from official scrutiny.The paperwork, which was made public by civil rights groups Legal Aid Society (LAS) and the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), includes contracts, vendor agreements, bids, maintenance requests and special memos - all of which are heavily redacted.In response, the NYPD said the documents had been released before POST came into effect and maintained that "no [other] police department or federal agency has gone to the level of depth and transparency on law enforcement tools used in the field."However, STOP executive director Albert Fox Cahn countered that the NYPD hid its surveillance spending "not to protect us, but to protect its bottom line."Although too blackened-out to reveal how any single tool functions in the force's surveillance dragnet over the city, the documents do list the companies supplying the technology and the million-dollar contracts they signed.Another noteworthy expenditure was a three-year, $750,000 award in 2016 to American Science and Engineering for mobile X-ray vans, which can scan vehicles for weapons but have been deemed by health officials to be a cancer risk on account of the high amounts of radiation emitted.The NYPD has reportedly used the vans for years but has cited security reasons in its repeated refusals to disclose how and where they are deployed. The department has also been sued over another item on the list - "stingray" devices that mimic cellphone towers and allow phone users to be tracked. The released documents include contracts signed with the device's supplier, KeyW Corporation