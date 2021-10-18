"No child should have to go through border-style identity checks just to get a school meal. We are supposed to live in a democracy, not a security state.



Privacy campaigners have raised concerns about the use of facial recognition technology on pupils queueing for lunch in school canteens in the UK.according to a report in the Financial Times. More schools are expected to follow.The company supplying the technologythan other systems, as it was cashless and contactless, and sped up the lunch queue, cutting the time spent on each transaction to five seconds. With break times shortening, schools are under pressure to get large numbers of students through lunch more quickly.Other types of biometric system, principallyhave been used in schools in the UK for years, butSilkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch, told the Guardian the campaign group had written to schools using facial recognition systems, setting out their concerns and urging them to stop immediately.was also quoted as saying that just because schools could use the technology, it did not mean they should.he said.The technology is being installed in schools in the UK by a company calledDavid Swanston, its managing director, told the FT:Live facial recognition, technology that scans crowds to identify faces, has been challenged by civil rights campaigners because of concerns about consent. CRB Cunninghams said the system being installed in UK schools was different -against encrypted faceprint templates stored on school servers.School leaders keen to improve efficiency were not averse to new technology, but there remained concerns about privacy and data protection, said Hayley Dunn, a business leadership specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders.North Ayrshire council told the FT thatA Scottish government spokesperson said that local authorities, as data controllers, have a duty to comply with general data protection regulations and that schools must by law adhere to strict guidelines on how they collect, store, record and share personal data.