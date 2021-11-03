© Niall Carson / PA Wire



Facebook will shut down its facial recognition system after it was the subject of huge numbers of privacy complaints.The site will no longer automatically recognise people when they are in photos and videos. That tool was marketed as helping tag people in photos that were uploaded, but also allowed Facebook to build a vast library of facial recognition data on the people who use it.Facebook said that it had made the decision because of "growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole". It noted that the debate about the use of facial recognition technology is ongoing, though did not specifically relate that to its many privacy scandals and controversies.It said that, but committed to engage with outside experts on the ethics of using it and to plan how best to do so.The changes will mean that the various bits of facial recognition technology used across the Facebook products will be removed "over the coming weeks", Facebook said.