Someone asks why Canada hasn't put forward a peace proposal to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, even if Trudeau disagreed with the question, his knee jerk reaction is to say "Am going to call you out" and says the individual has been swayed by Russian propaganda and disinformation. Chilling and Orwellian.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been holding cross-country town halls for the past many weeks, while presenting himself as a "man of the people" — as these events are giving ordinary Canadians a rare chance to ask him unvetted questions. But apparently you'd better ask the "right" questions, or else he'll blow up and attack you personally as the questioner. A new clip has surfaced of a recent exchange centered on a very legitimate question from an audience member about Ukraine, and Canada's refusal to push for peace.Prominent Canadian political commentator Stephen McIntyre presented the town hall video on Twitter, while providing the following context to the back-and-forth between audience member "Michael" and PM Trudeau Michael began his question with, "Canada is traditionally known for advocating for peace, I know we're a member of NATO, but I know we don't have a nuclear weapon." The above clip is edited (see fuller clip below), butAnd then he posed to Trudeau:The audience member explained that Canada should be exhausting all diplomatic channels instead of escalating while following Washington's policies of escalation.The prime minister immediately took a condescending tone and posture:Here's the fuller clip of the exchange...What more can be said of this truly downright Orwellian silencing of speech and legitimate questioning of top decision-makers...