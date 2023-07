On Sunday, Elon Musk slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his suggestion that the "American right wing" was to blame for recent public opposition to LGBTQ indoctrination by Canadian Muslims.The billionaire Twitter CEO delivered his criticism in his trademark one-emoji style, simply replying with a clown face to a New York Post story about Trudeau's claims.Trudeau pointed out that the Christian right in the United States was at the forefront of the fight against perceived LGBTQ indoctrination of children, suggesting that the group had "stood against Muslim rights and the Muslim community.""They are weaponizing the issue of LGBT," he said, admitting that the issue was "something that Islam has strong opinions on, the same way that the religious right in Canada, the Christian right, has strong opinions against as well."A giant "F*ck Trudeau" flag was also spotted at the event.