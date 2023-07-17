Puppet Masters
Elon Musk slams Trudeau for blaming Canadian Muslim opposition to LGBTQ indoctrination on 'American right wing'
The Post Millennial
Mon, 17 Jul 2023 00:01 UTC
The billionaire Twitter CEO delivered his criticism in his trademark one-emoji style, simply replying with a clown face to a New York Post story about Trudeau's claims.
While speaking with a Muslim parent in Calgary on Wednesday, Trudeau suggested that the community had fallen victim to a disinformation campaign fueled by the American right wing, and that they were being used to push their narrative.
"First of all, there is an awful lot of misinformation and disinformation out there," Trudeau began. "People on social media, particularly fuelled by the American right-wing, are spreading a lot of untruths about what's actually in the provincial curriculums."
He went on to claim that "if you look at the various curriculums, you'll see that there is not what is being said out there about aggressive teaching or conversion of kids to being LGBT," suggesting that the idea was "being weaponized by people who are not doing it because of their interest in supporting the Muslim community."
Trudeau pointed out that the Christian right in the United States was at the forefront of the fight against perceived LGBTQ indoctrination of children, suggesting that the group had "stood against Muslim rights and the Muslim community."
"They are weaponizing the issue of LGBT," he said, admitting that the issue was "something that Islam has strong opinions on, the same way that the religious right in Canada, the Christian right, has strong opinions against as well."
In recent weeks, a growing number of Muslim families have joined those protesting against the inclusion of pro-LGBTQ curriculum in schools, often directing their ire at Trudeau, who has defended himself by saying the federal government does not control provincial guidelines.
Over the weekend, a large protest took place in Mississauga in which members of the Muslim community marched against gender ideology, holding signs with slogans such as "Leave our children alone."
A giant "F*ck Trudeau" flag was also spotted at the event.
