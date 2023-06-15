Society's Child
81% of Canadians want Trudeau out of power: poll
The Post Millennial
Wed, 14 Jun 2023 11:47 UTC
The poll questioned 2,000 adults on a range of voting intentions and found that in a federal election held right now, the Conservative Party of Canada would score 35% of the vote, the Liberals 28 percent and the New Democratic Party (NDP) 21 percent.
The Conservatives have risen 2 percent since the last Abacus reading and the Liberals have fallen by 2 percent.
Although a huge majority of Canadians are seeking a different federal government, 31 percent of those polled say that alternative does not exist among the current competing parties.
Of that 31 percent who want change but don't like the options available, 33 percent would vote Liberal, 22 percent NDP, 19 percent Conservative, and 14 percent Bloc Québécois (BQ).
Of those polled who want change and are satisfied with the political alternatives, 56 percent would vote Conservative, 25 percent for the NDP and 6 percent would support the Liberals.
The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is +/- 2.2 percent, 19 times out of 20.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been up in Question Period for the last week hammering Trudeau and the Liberals on resurgent inflation and rising interest rates, which climbed again and will push up the price of mortgages.
Poilevere and other Conservatives have also demanded an end to Trudeau's carbon tax. The next phase of the Liberals' environmental levy is planned for July 1 and will mean Canadians are paying 61 cents in tax for every liter of gas purchased at the pump.
On Tuesday, Poilievre said Trudeau's "inflationary spending binge caused the price of everything to go up. All that spending and all that money he flooded into the financial system drove up housing prices: they doubled leading to the most expensive housing prices in the G7."
"It now takes 25 years for the average family in Toronto to save for a down payment used to be able to pay off an entire Mortgage in that time period it takes roughly 90 percent of a Vancouver family's monthly income to pay the average monthly mortgage," Poilievre said during the House of Commons Question Period.
MP Richard Bragdon (Conservative Party of Canada-Tobique-Mactaquac) also questioned the Liberal government on the advisability of increasing the carbon tax yet again, saying Tuesday that the Liberal government "is busy doing their dastardly dance of disorder with the Davos wonder class - amassing wealth and jet-setting around the world all the while taxing the little guy for simply driving to work."
