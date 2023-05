Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich says the "beautiful story" of how the trucker protest brought Canadians together for a common cause was the inspiration for her new best-selling book, Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."Well, I think it's just such a beautiful story ... of community and a nation coming together. I get messages from people all the time ... People, they want to know how I'm doing, how I'm holding up. This was a way of saying, 'Hey I'm doing okay.'"Lich spoke to The Post Millennial Thursday in an exclusive interview.For many, LIch is the face of the Freedom Convoy, a trucker demonstration that came to Ottawa in late January 2022 to protest the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Trudeau invoked the authoritarian Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 and police brutally crushed the Convoy.LIch talks about the experience in her book, which may be obtained by visiting Amazon.com or theconvoybook.com.Lich will be hosting a book tour and will be confirming dates within the next week. She plans to go across the country - and promises to promote the tome on Parliament Hill.She describes her experience of going to jail for organizing a peaceful political protest."Even jail couldn't take that away from me.""Honestly, I kind of wear that as a badge of honor. I'm only 5 feet tall 1 inch, I'm about 125 lbs. For them to treat me that way, they must be awfully frightened."Something about me has scared them to the point where they're willing to take these desperate measures and unprecedented steps.""I'm a pretty tough girl, I think."Lich says she will join fellow Convoy organizer Chris Barber for their trial in Ottawa on Sept. 5"I anticipate being tied up in the legal system for years."But she is expecting crowds to show up for the trial."The Canadian people have just been amazing, amazingly supportive, praying for us and sending lots of love."What does Lich think is the legacy of the Freedom Convoy?"The greatest show of pride in our country that I've seen in my lifetime. It's unfortunate that the government chose to stomp all over it."