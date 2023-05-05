Society's Child
Freedom Convoy's Tamara Lich says Trudeau 'stomped' on Canadian unity, releases new book Hold the Line
Thu, 04 May 2023 00:01 UTC
"Well, I think it's just such a beautiful story ... of community and a nation coming together. I get messages from people all the time ... People, they want to know how I'm doing, how I'm holding up. This was a way of saying, 'Hey I'm doing okay.'"
Lich spoke to The Post Millennial Thursday in an exclusive interview.
For many, LIch is the face of the Freedom Convoy, a trucker demonstration that came to Ottawa in late January 2022 to protest the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau invoked the authoritarian Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 and police brutally crushed the Convoy.
LIch talks about the experience in her book, which may be obtained by visiting Amazon.com or theconvoybook.com.
Does it surprise the author that the book has shot to number one of Amazon's best-seller list?
"It does. We did a soft launch on a Thursday afternoon and it was the number-one seller the next day. I had no idea that it would do that well."
Lich will be hosting a book tour and will be confirming dates within the next week. She plans to go across the country - and promises to promote the tome on Parliament Hill.
She describes her experience of going to jail for organizing a peaceful political protest.
"I did a lot of praying and I did a lot of meditation and I just felt that I understood that there was more work to be done and felt that the universe or God or whatever you choose to call it wasn't finished with me yet and so I repeated 'Thy will not my will,' many, many times ... For me this was a very divine experience and I think that continues to this day."
She says the Convoy seemed to have the blessing of Providence from the beginning of its journey to the nation's capital.
"Chris Barber led that convoy across Canada in January without a single accident. Not a single accident or injury."
"Even jail couldn't take that away from me."
Lich was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022, on a minor charge of counseling mischief and spent 18 days in jail before being granted bail. She was re-arrested on June 27, 2022, for allegedly breaching bail conditions and held in an Ottawa detention center without bail before a judge finally ordered her release in July.
Many considered her a political prisoner of a Trudeau government that had invoked the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy and sought to make an example out of the grandmother.
Lich describes the prosecution in her case as "unbelievably malicious" but says the government didn't break her spirit.
"Honestly, I kind of wear that as a badge of honor. I'm only 5 feet tall 1 inch, I'm about 125 lbs. For them to treat me that way, they must be awfully frightened.
"Something about me has scared them to the point where they're willing to take these desperate measures and unprecedented steps."
"I'm a pretty tough girl, I think."
Lich says it "was disappointing" when Justice Paul Rouleau, the judge appointed by Trudeau to lead the Emergencies Act Inquiry, ruled that the government was justified in legislating an end to the Freedom Convoy protests.
"Government incompetence is now the criterion for invoking the Emergencies Act."
Lich says she will join fellow Convoy organizer Chris Barber for their trial in Ottawa on Sept. 5
"I anticipate being tied up in the legal system for years."
But she is expecting crowds to show up for the trial.
"The Canadian people have just been amazing, amazingly supportive, praying for us and sending lots of love."
What does Lich think is the legacy of the Freedom Convoy?
"The greatest show of pride in our country that I've seen in my lifetime. It's unfortunate that the government chose to stomp all over it."
