© Lars Hagberg/Reuters



Canadian government met legal threshold to invoke Emergencies Act to disperse 2022 'Freedom Convoy', commission finds.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of an emergency measure to disperse anti-vaccine protesters who had blocked border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa was justified, an independent panel has found.On Friday, the Public Order Emergency Commission submitted its report to Canada's parliament on the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in February 2022 in response to the so-called "Freedom Convoy" movement.But Rouleau said he came to his conclusion "with reluctance"."The state should generally be able to respond to circumstances of urgency without the use of emergency powers," he wrote in the highly-anticipated report ( PDF ), which totalled more than 2,000 pages and outlined a series of policing and governmental failures."Some of the missteps may have been small, but others were significant, and taken together, they contributed to a situation that spun out of control . Lawful protest descended into lawlessness, culminating in a national emergency," the report reads.The "Freedom Convoy" participants converged on Ottawa in late January 2022 to protest a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the Canada-US border. The truckers and their supporters also called for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions and for Trudeau to step down.Participants occupied the streets of the city's downtown core for several weeks, blaring their horns and disrupting daily life while others erected blockades at border crossings in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.Days after Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, federal and provincial law enforcement agencies moved in to end the blockades and the Ottawa occupation. They arrested dozens of participants."We could not say that there was no potential for threats of serious violence, for serious violence to happen," the prime minister testified. "We were seeing things escalate, not things get under control."On Friday, Trudeau welcomed the "thoughtful work of the commission" and said his government would issue a response within the next year to the 56 recommendations contained in the report."There are lessons for everyone involved: law enforcement agencies, all orders of government, and elected officials. We will take seriously what the commissioner concludes and what he proposes," Trudeau said during a news conference.The Emergencies Act itself mandated the public inquiry into its use.That requirement was born out of criticism of the measure's predecessor, the War Measures Act, which was invoked in 1970 in response to a wave of violence by hardline Quebec separatists. The War Measures Act was widely criticised as an infringement on civil liberties.