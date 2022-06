Scotiabank is the first of the 'big five' banks to issue an apology over the freezing of bank accounts belonging to a trucker convoy protester.In an email from the office of the CEO of Scotiabank (Brian J. Porter) asked protest spokesperson Benjamin Dichter to, "Please accept our sincere apologies for the frustration and inconvenience this situation may have caused and thank you for your patience while we prepared our response.""I don't believe the banks went out of their way to target clients. I believe It came from somewhere else. They didn't do it on their own accord." Dichter Said."We can confirm that financial institutions acted quickly to unfreeze accountsthat it believes that individuals and entities previously identified are no longer engaged in conduct or activities prohibited under the Emergency Measures Regulations.""My interpretation of their response is, "we do not want to do this. As soon as they allowed us to, give you access to your account, we did so immediately. It wasn't our choice," Dichter said."While most customer accounts have been unfrozen, it is important to remember that some accounts may be frozen for a variety of other reasons, including to comply with court orders or proceedings related to illegal activities or other unrelated legal matters," Scotiabank said.Accounts belonging to hundreds of protesters were ordered 'frozen' February 14th when the Trudeau government imposed the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy trucker protests.Carelton University Law Professor Leah West was quoted in the New York Times in February saying, 'there would most likely be lasting effects for the protesters and organizers when it comes to their finances.'Listen to Marc Patrone weekdays on Sauga am960 Twitter: @MarcPatrone Follow Marc Patrone on Substack