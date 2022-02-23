justin trudeau
A recent poll has revealed that a majority of American Democrats approve of the Canadian Prime Minister's crackdown on the freedom protestors in Ottawa after he invoked the Emergencies Act early last week.

In a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action obtained by The Daily Wire, it revealed that 55 percent of likely general election voters overall disapprove of Trudeau's handling of the protestors in Ottawa and beyond.

35 percent overall approved of Trudeau's crackdown, while 10 percent said they were unaware of what's happening to the US' northern neighbor.

Looking at Democrat likely voters alone, 65 percent said they favored Trudeau's crackdown on the protestors, and 17 percent said they disapproved.

Republicans, on the other hand, more strongly disproved of Trudeau's heavy-handed tactics, with 87 percent saying the disapprove and just 8 percent approving.

Of those who do not affiliate with a party, 74 percent said they disapproved of Trudeau's actions, while 21 percent approved.

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,080 likely general election voters between February 18 and 20, as police forces began cracking down on protestors in Ottawa that had congested the city for over three weeks demanding freedom from COVID-19 policies, including vaccine mandates. The poll's margin of error is 3 percent.

Demographic groups that approved of Trudeau's tactics are the 65 and older category, as well as blacks and Hispanics.

All other demographics, including men, women, Asians, white, and the younger age groups, disapproved of the heavy-handed federal action.

The highest level of disapproval was seen in the 25 to 34 age demographic, where 100 percent said they disapprove of Trudeau's tactics regarding the protestors.

On February 14, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to break up protestors that had been blocking the streets around Parliament Hill for over three weeks.

On Monday, Trudeau defended invoking the Act, saying "We didn't want to use the Emergencies Act. After weeks of dangerous and unlawful activities... after a flood of misinformation and disinformation washed over Canada... after these illegal blockades received disturbing amounts of foreign funding to destabilize Canada's democracy, it became clear that local and provincial authorities needed more tools to restore order and keep people safe."

"It's making sure our borders remain open. It has been the responsible thing to do," he said.

"The Emergencies Act is not something to undertake lightly. It's something that needs to be momentary, temporary, and proportional," said Trudeau. "We're reflecting on how much longer the emergencies act needs to be in place. We don't want to keep it in place a single day longer than necessary, but even though the blockades are lifted across border openings right now, even though things seem to be resolving very well in Ottawa, this state of emergency is not over."

"There continues to be real concerns about the coming days," he went on, "but we will continue to evaluate every single day whether or not it is time and we are able to lift this state of emergency."

On Monday evening, Parliament voted to confirm Trudeau's declaration of the act. The vote was along party lines, with the Liberal Party and NDP backing the measure, with Conservatives and Bloc Quebec opposed.

In response to the Act being invoked, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police began providing a list of people suspected to be participating or aiding in the protests to major banks, so that they can act to freeze their accounts.