"A lot of folks say, 'Look, I just don't like your vaccine mandates and I donated to this, now it's illegal, should I be worried that the bank can freeze my account?' What's your answer to that?"

"Well, I think if you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who's donating hundreds of thousands of dollars and millions of dollars to this kind of thing, then you oughta be worried."

"If it runs out at the 30 days and we're in the position to say that the safety and security of Canadians is assured, we'll let it expire. If we have to renew it, we will, but I'm hoping that is not the case."

has told supporters of Donald Trump who donated to the ongoing Freedom Convoy trucker protests that. Lametti said his government is considering extending emergency powers brought in to break up the demonstrations.In a CTV interview on Wednesday, Lametti was asked:The justice minister responded:Lametti did not clarify whether he was speaking about accounts belonging to Americans or Canadians, or whether he was talking about only targeting large donors, or small donors whose contributions have added up to millions.Lametti dodged the question and threatened tointroduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday,The unprecedented invocation of the Emergencies Act came as truckers clogged the center of the Canadian capital of Ottawa for a third straight week, and drivers blockaded several critical US-Canada border crossing points.The border blockades have since been cleared, andLametti told CTV that the Emergencies Act, which expires in a month, could be extended.While the protests were originally aimed at getting Trudeau's government to suspend a mandate requiring all border-crossing truckers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they have since morphed into a demonstration against the government's coronavirus restrictions in general, with some participants demanding Trudeau's resignation.Although Trudeau has shown no intent of scrapping the mandate, some of Canada's provincial leaders have dropped their own mask and vaccine policies, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.