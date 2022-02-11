The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and at several border crossings.The province obtained an order from the Superior Court of Justice that prohibits anyone from distributing donations made through the website's "Freedom Convoy 2022" and "Adopt-a-Trucker" campaign pages, said a spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford.Ivana Yelich said the order binding "any and all parties with possession or control over these donations" was issued Thursday afternoon. She cited a section of the Criminal Code that allows the attorney general to apply for a restraint order against any "offence-related property."Hundreds of semi-trucks rolled into downtown Ottawa two weeks ago to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and health restrictions and now trucks are also blockading border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.GiveSendGo posted a statement on Twitter Thursday night about its "Freedom Convoy" campaign."Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo," it said."All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign."Organizers have also touted the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as another way to generate funds for protesters and avoid other potential fundraising shutdowns, including during a news conference that was livestreamed to supporters on Wednesday.It doesn't investigate potential crimes or stop money from flowing, but passes its intelligence onto police.Annette Ryan, another deputy director at Fintrac, testified this gives them a line of sight into the crowdfunding sector.At the outset, MacKillop said Fintrac doesn't discuss intelligence disclosures made to police. But when it comes to the protest unfolding in Ottawa, he said there hasn't been an upswing in suspicious transactions being reported."We have not seen a spike," he said.Among one of the questions MPs had about the millions being generated for protesters through crowdfunding sites was the appearance funds were being sent anonymously.MacKillop says while the public may not get to see who is making donations, that doesn't make them anonymous.He pointed out donors must use credit cards to send money and the fact that GoFundMe offered up refunds after it shut down the protesters' campaign demonstrates it has the information it needs to identify an individual.MacGregor brought forward the motion and said they will appear March 3.