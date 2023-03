In a Question Period exchange Tuesday with Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre,Vancouver police charged Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Paul Stanley Schmidt. Schmidt , 37, was stabbed outside the café at the corner of Granville and West Pender streets around 5:40 p.m. following a "brief altercation," according to police.Another incident occurred in the Greater Toronto Area last weekend when a homeless man, identified as Jordon O'Brien-Tobin, was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing teenager Gabriel Magalhae. The youth was apparently sitting on a subway bench, minding his own business when the unprovoked attack occurred.