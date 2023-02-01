Soviet Era Ethos Stomps Privacy and Due-Process

Bill C-11 regulates the internet under the CRTC and paves the way toward institutionalized content moderation, the requirement for licenses to publish online, and regulation of user generated content (in Senate)

regulates the internet under the CRTC and paves the way toward the requirement for licenses to publish online, and regulation of user generated content (in Senate) Bill C-36 the Online Harms Bill sought to designate political dissent as "hate speech" and invoked penalties for criticizing politicians (not sure where this one is at the moment).

the Online Harms Bill sought to designate political dissent as "hate speech" and (not sure where this one is at the moment). Bill C-18 throws a funding lifeline to Canada's flailing agitprop industry (a.k.a the mainsteam media), in that it will require tech platforms to pay licensing fees for content the media outlets post there (passed third reading in November). This bill will reward big media conglomerates like Bell, while freezing out small and independent organizations.

The Government Hereby Grants Itself The Following Powers:

"Part 1 amends the Telecommunications Act to add the promotion of the security of the Canadian telecommunications system as an objective of the Canadian telecommunications policy and to authorize the Governor in Council and the Minister of Industry to direct telecommunications service providers to do anything, or refrain from doing anything, that is necessary to secure the Canadian telecommunications system. It also establishes an administrative monetary penalty scheme to promote compliance with orders and regulations made by the Governor in Council and the Minister of Industry to secure the Canadian telecommunications system as well as rules for judicial review of those orders and regulations."

(a) authorizes the Governor in Council to designate any service or system as a vital service or vital system;



(b) authorizes the Governor in Council to establish classes of operators in respect of a vital service or vital system;



(c) requires designated operators to, among other things, establish and implement cyber security programs, mitigate supply-chain and third-party risks, report cyber security incidents and comply with cyber security directions;



(d) provides for the exchange of information between relevant parties; and



(e) authorizes the enforcement of the obligations under the Act and imposes consequences for non-compliance.

Under C-26, orders are filed in secret, telecommunications service providers (TSPs) can be ordered to cut off any user (including another TSP) while being barred from even informing the entity that it's happening, let alone why.

Non-Hypothetical Example

he same government that is introducing this bill arbitrarily enacted bank account seizures, not only against protestors, but also targeting

crowdfunded contributions

to their fundraisers.

What Can You Do?