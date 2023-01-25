Puppet Masters
Justin Trudeau SWARMED in Hamilton by protesters calling him a tyrant, demanding his resignation
The Post Millennial
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 00:01 UTC
Canadian freedom protesters waving maple leaf flags and carrying signs that read "F*ck Trudeau" yelled "You f*cking tyrant!" and "Resign!" at the embattled Prime Minister who has embraced division, authoritarianism and censorship during his tenure.
True North's Harry Faulker captured the scene on Twitter:
More footage was captured by independent journalist Keean Bexte:
"Does this look like a leader that has the respect of his people?" Bexte quipped
"Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet made their way to Hamilton, Ont. on Monday for the first day of a three-day retreat that will focus predominantly on growing and strengthening the economy, making life more affordable and improving health care for Canadians" reports Global News.
The three-day retreat has been met with peaceful protests by Canadian fed-up with the woke PM who implemented harsh lockdowns and Covid restrictions.
Earlier today, Trudeau was also met by angry protesters outside of his cabinet retreat who yelled at him that he was destroying the country.
Reader Comments
Canadian freedom protesters waving maple leaf flags and carrying signs that read "F*ck Trudeau" yelled "You f*cking tyrant!"Sounds like he would be hanging from a tree if he wasn't surrounded by his loyal goyim who do anything for a few shekels.
Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador have approval ratings that are horrendous....
It's apparent citizens do not approve of the direction their countries are heading.
Why are they still in office? When fair elections are not reflective of the people's wants, then people must take a different course to accomplish that which voting failed to do.
WEF will laugh and simply know how easy it will be to kill us all, they are preparing depopulation and all we have is shouting "resign".....well that won't be enough Im afaid....
Might as well accept who you have been serving all this time with your time energy and efforts.....
Not like enough people have DIED trying to tell you now is it?
Time to cash in on your investment folks.
Comment: See also: