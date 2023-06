The Alien Craft

The Trouble With Secrecy

AARO is not a serious investigative body

In April, the director of the Pentagon's new program for studying UFOs said he had seen no evidence of alien spacecraft. "I should also state clearly for the record," said Sean Kirkpatrick, the Director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), "that in our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics."The statement, which was part of a hearing on the topic, generated headlines around the world. "UFO sightings are up," noted Politico , "but no proof of aliens yet, Pentagon official says." Wrote News Nation , "UFO Chief: No 'credible evidence' of extraterrestrial activity."But on Monday, an Air Force whistleblower contradicted the Pentagon's claim, telling The Debrief and News Nation that the U.S. government is in possession of "quite a number" of alien spacecraft. "I thought it was totally nuts," David Grusch said . "I thought at first I was being deceived."But, Grusch said, he soon learned that United States government possessed "quite a number" of different kinds of non-human vehicles. "I have plenty of current and former senior intelligence officers who came to me — many of whom I knew almost my whole career — [and] who confided in me."This is not the first time government officials have suggested that the U.S. may possess alien spaceships."And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff.."Former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Intelligence,... Some have supplied information to the intelligence community's inspector general, others directly to the staff of the congressional oversight committees."Grusch's claims are shocking, and he has not made public any photographs, video, or written evidence to support them. He says he never saw any of the alleged nonhuman spacecraft himself. And, in response to a query, Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough repeated what Kirkpatric had said in April. "To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."But while Grusch has not shared written evidence in an unclassified way,to Thomas A. Monheim, the Intelligence Community Inspector General, as the law allows.As for photographs, the Defense Department prohibited Grusch from sharing any, as the letter from the DoD below shows.And now, multiple sources close to the matter have come forward to tell Public that Grusch's core claims are accurate.. Two of them have testified, including as recently as last year, to both AARO and Congress.The individuals said they had seen or been presented with "credible" and "verifiable" evidence that the U.S. government, and U.S. military contractors, possess at least 12 or more alien space crafts, some of which they shared with AARO,. The reason AARO "has not discovered any verifiable information," they said, is because"In his testimony to Congress, Kirkpatrick said that AARO is operating under Title 10 authority, but most intelligence agencies operate under a higher, Title 50 Authority," explained a source"The denials coming out of Susan Gough and the Pentagon are specifically chosen to use AARO as the source of information when Grusch has already addressed that AARO didn't have access. And so, of course, they didn't discover anything."Said another individual, "The AARO response is typical because they are not doing any investigation of the testimony they've been given.."Indeed, Grusch took a whistleblower complaint to the ICIG precisely because, he says, the military and intelligence community was withholding information from AARO and from Congress. It was only after becoming a whistleblower that Congress invited Grusch to give closed-door testimony in a secure information facility.Members of Congressional intelligence committees and the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) are taking Grusch's claims seriously. The ICIG concluded in July 2022 that Grusch's whistleblower complaint was "credible and urgent." And, said a source who worked with him,. "He jumped ranks when they hired him as a GS-15. That's a big jump for his position."Grusch, 36, is a senior intelligence analyst who represented the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, the precursor to AARO, from 2019-2021. Grusch is also a decorated combat officer for his service in Afghanistan."His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct," said Karl Nell, a retired Army Colonel who worked with Grusch on the UAP Task Force, which preceded the creation of AARO, told The Debrief ," as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence."Some of the same sources who shared information with Grusch, as well as others, spoke to Public about retrieved spacecraft that they say is in the possession of the U.S. government.A different contractor said, "There were. There were cases where the craft landed, and the occupants left the craft unoccupied. There have been high-level people, including generals, who have placed their hand on the craft, and I would have no reason to disbelieve them."One source described having seen three kinds of craft, including, or more like a deep sea submarine, with a thick piece of glass bubble shaped, and where the tail rudder should have been, it was a black, egg-shaped pancake, and instead of landing gear it had upside-down rams horns that went from the top to the bottom and rested on the ends of the horns."The sources said they felt compelled to speak out publicly to validate Grusch's claims but did not want their names used.said one person."I briefed the Senate intelligence committee, the Senate Armed Services Committee, and ARRO, and so that information is out there," the person said.The sources said thatThe sources differed on whether the U.S. was able to operate them. "As far as I know, we are not able to operate them," said one person, who said they were last briefed on the crashed craft five years ago. "I never found any support for that. And found a lot of support for saying we can't figure it out.Others said that the U.S. has been able to flyof the retrieved craft. "Some of the tech is very cutting-edge," said a source, "and they have to travel to places like Italy, Belgium, and Indonesia to do flight testing.Some of our allies know about the programs. The clandestine places that they work out of have grown larger."The sources said, but they did not know for certain.All of the individuals pointed to. One military contractor said that, in December 2010, a major aerospace corporation tried to work around the secrecy by creating a buffer organization to prevent scientists and engineers who lacked top-secret clearance from learning where the tech they worked on came from.The proposal, the person said, was that "We would apply science and engineering talent because the aerospace corporation security meant they were not having as much success as had been hoped for. And so."The contractor said the US government agency rejected the idea. "The [aerospace corporation] vice president took it back to his customer, a government agency I won't name, and they refused.The main concern was that there would be a potential for a leak, but it seemed like it was a very flat 'no' with not a lot of reasons given."The aerospace vice president was pretty stressed out about the whole thing. Apparently, it was not a very polite 'no' that was given. The main problem, according to the aerospace corporation, was that they were handcuffed left, right, and center. And that was the last we ever heard of it.""Maybe on our side, there were three people total," said the contractor whose proposal to cut through the stovepipe was rejected. "There were 4 or 5 people who I knew of on the aerospace corporation side."And that's a problem, said the people we interviewed. "The problem is this overwhelming security apparatus. And so a brainstorming session that is necessary to scientific and engineering is not possible."One of the sources revealed that there has existed since the early 2000s a top-secret computer discussion platform known as "R-Space," and that it has grown to include 1,500 government or government-funded scientists and analysts evaluating UAPs. "All the people on R-Space have top secret, very high clearance to get there," the person explained. "But Area 51 is above that. It has special access programs where you have to be read in.""Only certain politicians and presidents who grew up in this world, who touched this program, get read in," said a source.The question now is whether Congress will act. Some members have shown some willingness to press whether ARRO really has the mandate to investigate. "Do you have the authorities you need to extend your collection posture between agencies or branches of the military?" asked Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). "Do you need any authorities that you don't have to get the data you need?"In response, Kirkpatrick noted that AARO was operated under Title 10 authority and that "there are some authorities that we need." Noted The Debrief, "Kirkpatrick attempted to downplay AARO's lack of Title 50 authority but acknowledged that "having additional authorities for collection, tasking, counter-intelligence, those are all things that would be helpful, yes." And, added The Debrief, by "operating solely under Title 10 authority, AARO has limited ability to force the Intelligence Community to assist in UAP investigations."In other words,. If that's to change, Congress, the media, and the American people will need to demand it. Shortly before he died, Former Senator Harry Reid told the New York Times , "It is extremely important that information about the discovery of physical materials or retrieved craft come out."What's most changed about the topic is the public discussion, the willingness of members of Congress to stand up to the Pentagon, and the courage of insiders to speak out as witnesses and whistleblowers. That suggests that the time is running out if government officials are indeed hiding evidence of nonhuman ships. After all, if government agencies and military contractors are not hiding spacecraft in their facilities, then the gatekeepers should have no good reason to oppose a serious effort by Congress to find them.