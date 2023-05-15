junger
1984, Brave New World, Fahrenheit 451, The Gulag Archipelago - there are many great books on 20th-century totalitarianism. But few of them have the power and poetry of Ernst Jünger's 1951 The Forest Passage. Both a man of his time - and ahead of his time - the German-born Jünger was not only a staunch but careful critic of tyranny; he could see through the "soft power" manipulations of much subtler forms of centralized oppression as well. And call it out for exactly what it was.

Given Jünger's broad vision and deep insight, one could be forgiven for thinking that the The Forest Passage was written only yesterday. It is packed with perennial truths that apply to the politics and psychology of Western civilization over the last 100 or so years. Join us this week on MindMatters as we give Ernst Jünger's gem of a book its due, and begin to explore what it means to be, or become, a 'forest rebel'.


Running Time: 01:07:36

Download: MP3 — 92.8 MB