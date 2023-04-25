© Getty Images / Adam Gault

The Bank of Indonesia will launch its domestic card payment system in May as part of a strategy to reduce dependency on foreign systems and protect transactions from geopolitical fallout, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday.Central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo reportedly said the country is officially launching physical domestic cards "in close cooperation with the government and the Indonesian Credit Card Association (AKKI)."In March, the regulator announced it was preparing to phase out Visa and Mastercard as it seeks more autonomy over its payment infrastructure by minimizing the role of foreign payment providers.Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier urged regional authorities to wean themselves off foreign payment systems and start using cards issued by local banks.Indonesian Credit Card Association's board member Dodit Proboyakti recently told RIA Novosti thatMoscow rolled out its own national card system, Mir, soon after the US first targeted the country with sanctions in 2014, and created the domestic National Payment Card System (NSPK) to take over all Visa and Mastercard transactions should the US-based companies pull the plug.