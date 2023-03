On Thursday, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing, "Free Speech: The Biden Administration's Chilling of Parents' Fundamental Rights."Garland encouraged any threats to be reported to the FBI's hotline. Though the National School Boards Association later apologized for their involvement in the letter — the complaints had actually originated through that organization —"No one who has been involved in the genesis of this letter has been held accountable..." said witness Nicole Neily, President of Parents Defending Education. "We demand to know how our tax dollars were used against us."Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, upheld the rights of parents to have a say in their children's education and future."This," Hunt pointed to a photo of rioting in DC in 2020, "is what domestic terrorism looks like. It's not a school board meeting."Rep. Henry "Hank" Johnson: (D-GA) asked witness Tyson Langhofer, Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Academic Freedom, Alliance Defending Freedom, "Isn't it true that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated ADF a hate group?"Langhofer replied that, among other accolades, "ADF has won 14 Supreme Court cases."Johnson continued until his time was up: "But aren't they a hate group?"While this was a powerful example of the effects of the DOJ's letter, the fact that Democrat lawmakers were uninterested in the origins of the letter, didn't ask why it hadn't been rescinded, and no one spoke up about what an awful message this was to send to parents who care about their children's education, was disheartening."Even though the outcry was severe, the administration wouldn't rescind the memorandum," Langhofer said in his testimony. "We urge this subcommittee to use all means necessary at its disposal to counter this executive overreach."