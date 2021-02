The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has removed the Black Separatist listing on its extensive hate map to underscore that white supremacist extremism is "the most dangerous threat to national security" while Black Separatism is "rooted in valid concerns about how federal and state institutions treat Black people.""We're collapsing the Black Separatist listing on our hate map," the SPLC's official Twitter account tweeted on Monday. "Black separatism was born out of valid anger against very real historical and systemic oppression."The change to the SPLC hate map was announced by the SPLC's Intelligence Project on Oct. 8 as the organization sought "to remove a false equivalence between White Nationalist and Black Separatist hate groups" and "to present the information about extremist groups more accurately and equitably."The SPLC specified that the organization rejects "federal law enforcement's false and misleading contention" regarding threats from Black Separatists. "Contributing to a false dichotomy does not serve SPLC's mission of racial equity," the SPLC wrote.According to the SPLC's holistic "Equity Through Accuracy" updates , the hate map's restructuring will "better capture the power dynamics endemic to white supremacy." The decision comes after "many internal and external conversations.""It is important to acknowledge the moment we are in and the incredible efforts of groups such as the Movement for Black Lives and the power of protest, despite the militarization of our police departments nationally," the memo reads. "The continued police violence directed against the Black community and lack of justice for their victims shows plainly the struggle for Black lives is not over."The SPLC's Intelligence Project hopes by dropping this listing that the organization can "lead by example" and be able to contribute to "a more accurate understanding of violent extremism, one that foregrounds white supremacist extremism as the most dangerous threat to national security.""The Black Separatist listing created a color line bias, separating hate and extremism by race and granting the appearance of a false equivalency of equal hate on both sides," the letter continued, claiming that black Americans have "rarely experienced" the power structure that represents them. "However, white nationalism has held historical, systemic and institutional power for hundreds of years in this country."Desiring separation from a society that has "historically and systemically oppressed Black communities isn't extremism," the SPLC pressed.This distinction helps to "dispel any misinterpretations of our understanding of how racism functions in American society," the SPLC penned. "In our endeavor for racial justice and equity, it is imperative that we adopt an understanding of racism grounded in nuance and the realities of racial power dynamics. Racism in America is historical, systemic and structural."While Black Separatism is the connecting thread of these groups, the movement "doesn't illustrate the hate of their collective ideologies," the SPLC went on, insisting that the placement of Black Separatists on its hate map next to the laundry list of violent white supremacist ideologies assumes the "appearance of an equivalency that does not exist."The SPLC then noted that White Nationalist groups — which are not categorized as one group but differentiated according to the nuances of their ideologies — are more numerous than their Black Separatist counterparts."We understand that the reclassification is long overdue," stated SPLC chief of staff Lecia Brooks via press statement. "Our goal is to expose these groups without helping to aid law enforcement in its definition of Black Identity Extremists, and this requires a change in tactics as to how we talk about these groups."The change to the aforementioned hate map was set to be reflected on the SPLC website once the organization released its annual Year in Hate census report in early 2021.The SPLC also vowed to create another category that addresses anti-Semitism in broader terms, which will not just include Black Separatists, but also Holocaust deniers and other groups that espouse anti-Semitic propaganda."We plan to continue our work fighting hate and extremism through partnerships with community organizers and other allies on the ground," the SPLC concluded. "To do this work, we must be specific, accurate and antiracist."