A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as "extremist" in a new advertisement this week.The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education."Defaming parents as 'extremists' for standing up for their children is right out of Merrick Garland and Randi Weingarten's playbook," Laura Zorc, executive director of Building Education for Students Together, told the Daily Caller.Conservatives have made significant gains across the country by highlighting racialized curriculums, with many progressive school boards getting voted out in local elections.AFT president Randi Weingarten has also condemned the conservative push on education as "extremist," though she targeted politicians with the term."While extremist politicians are trying to drive a wedge between parents and teachers by banning books, censoring curriculum and politicizing public education, we're focused on investing in public schools and the essential knowledge and skills students need," Weingarten said in a speech in mid-July.Republican candidates have found great success in prioritizing the issue, with the most notable victory being Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who homed in on parents after his opponent dismissed their role in influencing curriculums.