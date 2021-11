© Reuters



Dream on; ideologues rarely admit they are wrong.

A whistleblower has revealed the FBI has been targeting parents critical of the curriculum in schools. This shocking overreach of power by authorities threatens the freedom of all Americans.The Federal Bureau of Investigation has gone on some wild goose chases in its time - from pursuing imaginary communists in Hollywood under the McCarthy era, to searching for proof that the Kremlin put Donald Trump in the White House.Not long ago, parents could rest at ease knowing their children were receiving a wholesome education by instructors who checked their political beliefs at the door of the schoolhouse. Those days have taken a long recess.Should anyone apologize that many parents are vociferously opposed to their children being educated on such unconventional subjects? This mounting frustration has turned once monotonous school board meetings into electrically charged shouting matches.When asked to testify before the House Judiciary Committee last month over the reckless rhetoric, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he "could not imagine any circumstance" under which parents complaining about their children's education would be "labeled as domestic terrorism." It appears that either Garland lied to Congress, or he is grossly unaware of madness happening on his watch.Do these fragile wallflowers forget that democracy was never intended to be pretty? In fact, only a fool would be surprised if it occasionally resembles two fat guys mud-wrestling at the carnival fairground. Each individual has a unique way of looking at the world, so raw emotions will naturally rise on occasion. And here is where the situation takes on dark connotations.These 'Cultural Marxists', as these radicals have been called, view the political opposition not as fellow citizens worthy of debate and possibly even compromise. Rather, they see the other half of America as an enemy that must be identified, vilified, and liquified. These dedicated ideologues will do anything they can, even if it means enlisting the FBI, to impose their weird, cultural experiments on everyone, including schoolchildren. The only good news is that a whistleblower inside the agency spilled the beans, meaning there is still hope. Not everyone has been brainwashed by the radical progressive creed that would go so far as to deny parents the freedom of speech.Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge