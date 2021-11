In a letter addressed to US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan wrote that a whistleblower has revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is using its Counterterrorism Division to investigate parents."Last month, during your testimony before the Judiciary Committee, you testified that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were not using federal counterterrorism tools to target concerned parents at local school board meetings," Jordan's letter began.Jordan's letter goes on to outline that during Garland's Oct. 21 testimony, he stated that the Department and its components were not using counterterrorism statues and resources to target concerned parents, specifically stating that he could not "imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children.""This disclosure provides specific evidence that federal law enforcement operationalized counterterrorism tools at the behest of a left-wing special interest group against concerned parents," Jordan wrote.Jordan noted that the National School Board Assocaition letter , which was sent to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 and likened parents to "domestic terrorists," was crafted in coordination with the White House The letter also noted at which the speed the Department responded to the letter, and how quickly the FBI's Counterterrorism Division "effectuated your directive."Jordan invited Garland to amend his testimony "as to whether the Department or any of its components has used or is using counterterrorism resources or tools for the purpose of investigation, tracking, or prosecuting threats relating to school board meetings."In response to Jordan's letter, Senator Josh Hawley, who previously grilled Garland regarding his response to the NSBA's letter, wrote on Twitter Journalist Christopher Rufo wrote, "Merrick Garland must resign," in regards to the whistleblower's documents contradicting testimony given by Garland.