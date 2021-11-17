Puppet Masters
Smoking gun: Whistleblower documents reveal FBI using counterterrorism division to investigate parents
The Post Millennial
Tue, 16 Nov 2021 10:47 UTC
"Last month, during your testimony before the Judiciary Committee, you testified that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were not using federal counterterrorism tools to target concerned parents at local school board meetings," Jordan's letter began.
"We are now in receipt of a protected disclosure from a Department whistleblower showing that the FBI's Counterterrorism Division is compiling and categorizing threat assessments related to parents, including a document directing FBI personnel to use a specific 'threat tag' to track potential investigations," the letter continues, calling into question the "accuracy and completeness of your sworn testimony."
Jordan's letter goes on to outline that during Garland's Oct. 21 testimony, he stated that the Department and its components were not using counterterrorism statues and resources to target concerned parents, specifically stating that he could not "imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children."
The letter states that they have received an FBI email from the whistleblower dated Oct. 20, the day before Garland's testimony, sent "on behalf of" the FBI's Assistant Director for the Counterterrorism Division and the Assistant Director for the Criminal Division.
That document, which references Garland's Oct. 4 directive to the FBI, reveals that the FBI created the threat tag "EDUOFFICIALS" with the purpose of tracking "instances of related threats."
"We ask that your offices apply the threat tag to investigations and assessments of threats specifically directed against school board administrators, board members, teachers, and staff," the document reads. "The purpose of the threat tag is to help scope this threat on a national level and provide opportunity for comprehensive analysis of the threat picture for effective management with law enforcement parters at all levels."
"This disclosure provides specific evidence that federal law enforcement operationalized counterterrorism tools at the behest of a left-wing special interest group against concerned parents," Jordan wrote.
Jordan noted that the National School Board Assocaition letter, which was sent to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 and likened parents to "domestic terrorists," was crafted in coordination with the White House.
The letter also noted at which the speed the Department responded to the letter, and how quickly the FBI's Counterterrorism Division "effectuated your directive."
"The whistleblower disclosure calls into question the accuracy and completeness of your testimony before the Committee," wrote Jordan. "At best, if we assume that you were ignorant of the FBI's actions in response to your October 4 memorandum at the time of your testimony, this new evidence suggests that your testimony to the Committee was incomplete and requires affectional explanation."
"If however, you were aware of the FBI's actions at the time of your testimony, this evidence shows that you willfully misled the Committee about the nature and the extend of the Department's use of federal counterterrorism tools to target concerned parents at school board meetings," he continued.
Jordan invited Garland to amend his testimony "as to whether the Department or any of its components has used or is using counterterrorism resources or tools for the purpose of investigation, tracking, or prosecuting threats relating to school board meetings."
In response to Jordan's letter, Senator Josh Hawley, who previously grilled Garland regarding his response to the NSBA's letter, wrote on Twitter: "If this is accurate, parents are getting the domestic terrorist treatment after all."
Journalist Christopher Rufo wrote, "Merrick Garland must resign," in regards to the whistleblower's documents contradicting testimony given by Garland.
Comment: More from American Greatness:
FBI agents were asked to determine any "federal nexus" or "federal violations" related to potential threats, a clear indication the Justice Department would criminally prosecute school board threats under its counterterrorism authority. This is the same approach the Justice Department is using against hundreds of Americans charged with various offenses, including misdemeanors, related to the Capitol protest on January 6.See also:
The email appears to contradict Attorney General Merrick Garland's sworn testimony to the House Judiciary Committee last month; Garland denied that his department considers parents angrily protesting at school board meetings "domestic terrorists" and hedged on whether the National Security Division, the Justice Department office responsible for handling federal terrorist threats, would be involved in an effort to monitor and flag parents accused of threatening conduct toward educators.
His testimony was in response to questions about his October 4 memo that instructed the FBI and his U.S. attorneys to host meetings with state and local law enforcement authorities to combat an alleged "spike" in violence aimed at public school officials. "These meetings will facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response. The Department is steadfast in its commitment to protect all people in the United States," Garland wrote.
Garland's directive came just four days after the National School Board Association sent a letter to Joe Biden describing protesting parents as "domestic terrorists" and demanded the administration use terrorism statutes including the Patiot Act and hate crime laws to prosecute parents who got out of line. "Coupled with attacks against school board members and educators for approving policies for masks to protect the health and safety of students and school employees, many public school officials are also facing physical threats because of propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula," the group wrote in a letter dated September 30.
- Meet the 'domestic terrorist' mum who's leading a parental uprising against CRT
- House GOP asks DOJ to disavow memo labeling parents 'domestic terrorists,' as school board executive got rewarded for it
- Outrage forces National School Boards Association to pen apology for comparing parents to 'domestic terrorists'
- Revolt: Pennsylvania School Board Association quits NSBA over Biden letter asking for parents to be classified as 'domestic terrorists'
- Gov. watchdog launches investigation into DOJ targeting of 'domestic terrorist' parents opposed to critical race theory
- Tucker Carlson: Biden's attorney general making his family rich calling you a domestic terrorist
We're up against serious evil protected by serious denial.
R.C.