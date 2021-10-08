JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC: In a version of America where school board meetings have become the new culture war battleground with children caught in the crosshairs - sometimes literally, sometimes figuratively.



KRISTOFER GOLDSMITH, INTEL EXPERT: Right now everyone from the Proud Boys to the Oath Keepers to QAnon influencers are trying to encourage their members to maniacs to show up at school board meetings



GEOFF BENNETT, MSNBC: Some behavior is so bad, it's being compared to domestic terrorism.



FRANK FIGLIUZZI, MSNBC: This becomes a security crisis in a sense for the nation



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC: How one republican senator is pretending school board harassment and intimidation aren't off the charts.



BETSY WOODRUFF: Similar tactics to what happened on January 6th that are now being turned against school boards nationwide in a trend that is really disturbing and sinister



JOY REID: Conservatives manufactured outrage over masks and history lessons, took our school boards hostage like a bunch of screaming maniacs.

ALICIA MELENDEZ: I want to play some sound from these school board meetings so we can get a sense for how out of control some of these are getting. Take a listen.



MOM: Don't put masks on our kids anymore. I'm telling you what, I'm a mom who is fearless. I will come after you.



MOM: You're allowing child abuse, you're allowing child abuse, you're allowing child abuse, you're allowing child abuse.



ALICIA MELENDEZ: Things have been so scary at these meetings that the organization representing school boards across the country is asking the federal government to help. Arguing that the classification of these actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.

JASON JOHNSON: Is this really about people being upset about mask mandates or are there sort of underlying disruptive forces, white nationalists, anarchists, whatever, in this country, that are using mask mandates and a public health crisis to sort of wage chaos?

RIVER BEND MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER ANDREA WEISKOPF: It's funny how they are so afraid of having their children seeing another view of sexuality, gender or religion. ... If you want to talk about books that are assigned, let's read "To Kill a Mockingbird" together. If you aren't able to consider the racial trauma this assigned book causes Black children with its White saviorism, then you have no business discussing any books.

The media won't do anything about this, they don't believe you should have civil liberties.If you lived in this country 15 years ago and you have a good memory, you may remember the creation of something called the National Security Division at the Department of Justice. It was created back in 2005 when they re-upped the Patriot Act. The point of the National Security Division, we were told at the time, was to conduct "counterterrorism and counterespionage" operations against foreign adversaries. This was the big stuff. Mostly it was Islamic terror, which was the primary threat at that time, but these were also the people in charge of busting the Chinese spies who try to steal our nuclear secrets. They stop the suicide bombers and the hijackings. Not small stuff. Crimes that threatened the nation. That was then.Then Joe Biden became president in January, and the entire mission of the United States government changed and turned inward, against you. A few days ago, the Department of Justice, under the radical Attorney General Merrick Garland, announced that the National Security Division has a new domestic mission. According to Garland, effective immediately, the National Security Division is handling the investigation of "harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers in our nation's public schools."The question is: who is threatening these teachers and school board members? Is it Al Qaeda? Is it the Russian government? Is it ISIS-K? No. It's parents. Parents are angry about what's happening in schools. Why are they angry?Take a look at the people Joe Biden has been nominating to senior leadership positions in the Department of Education. Take a look at YouTube videos at school board meetings across the country over the past year, and you will know exactly why parents are mad. Parents who believe in things like biological sex, and who oppose radical ideas like racial hierarchies in pre-kindergarten classrooms. Teaching kids to hate their parents. Those are the threat, according to the Biden administration.You'll notice if you look closely that nowhere in Merrick Garland's recent order, or the DOJ's press release, is any explanation of these "threats of violence." What threats of violence? Has violence occurred at these school board meetings? No. Look closer, and you'll find this line: "The Justice Department will also create specialized training and guidance [that] will help school board members ... understand the type of behavior that constitutes threats."We almost never play the equivalence game because it's tiresome, but in this case, it's hard to resist. Imagine if Donald Trump's DOJ designated, say, CNN anchors as domestic terrorists, put it in writing, and then told men with guns to enforce the law. How would that go over? We, for one, would be outraged by it. All decent Americans would. And it would, in fact, be less of a stretch than this order. A lot of CNN anchors made excuses for violence during the riots last year. But the media aren't upset about this.They're trying to pretend that's not what they're doing, that they're not sucking up to power, that they're not a Pretorian guard for the Biden administration, but they are. They're telling you this is about "domestic terrorism," they're repeating Merrick Garland's own words. It has nothing to do with freedom of speech.Here's the evidence she presented:What did they say? "Don't put masks on kids anymore. It's child abuse." Well, actually that's true. And anyone who has looked at the data knows it is true. Belgian pediatricians and the Belgian Academy for Medicine just issued this assessment, for example.That's not some angry mom from Laguna Beach. Those are physicians saying that. And if you look around, and you should, you will not find a single scientific study anywhere in the world that fundamentally contradicts that assessment. There is no science, none, behind these mask mandates for children. In fact, just days ago, Joe Biden's Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, tried to cite a study to back the administration's forced masking of children, which is a total outrage. And when he used this study to justify a political decision, the senior author of the study, Tracey Hoeg, said Cardona had no idea what he was talking about and had completely misrepresented her research, which, by the way, had no control group, so by definition, doesn't prove anything.But don't bother. Don't even bother getting rational on this subject.They're justifying it the same way the Chinese government explained away murders it committed in Tiananmen Square. They're accusing people who have been completely wronged by the government of undermining domestic stability by complaining about it. What used to be called legitimate civic disagreement is now a threat to the nation.Get that moron off television. That's hurting the country. They're racist now? They're racist because they don't want their kids to be masked? Imagine saying something like that. There are "underlying forces at work." Secret forces you can't see. Must be Qanon or White supremacists. There are no organized White supremacist forces in this country. We have a lot of problems. That's not one of them.You have to wonder if any of these people have seen a school board meeting, or if they're just repeating what they're told. It's not the parents who are causing chaos, they didn't start this. They had a totally ordinary and justified expectation that their kids would be educated, as kids have been educated in this country for more than 100 years in public schools. The schools themselves changed, and parents slowly woke up to this fact. Their kids are being taught racism in the schools, they're being hurt. What the hell are you doing?So parents go to meetings to voice objections to teachers who are advocating racial segregation and book burning, and they're doing it on camera, they're not doing it in secret, they're not plotting, this isn't the Qanon army, these are just normal Americans. This is what happened in Virginia back in May.Would she do the same for us? Of course not. If the entire staff of this show was arrested tomorrow for our beliefs, Nicolle Wallace would celebrate. That's the difference. We believe in civil liberties, and they don't.And how can you tell? Has Nicolle Wallace or anyone else at MSNBC said a word about the federal government spying on people's Google searches? That's happening. Accidentally, the feds just unsealed court documents showing that the DOJ under Joe Biden has been obtaining sensitive, private information from anyone who typed in certain keywords into a Google search. A Minnesota judge recently approved a secret warrant requiring Google to provide tracking information on, "any user within the city of Edina who searched a fraud victim's name." Is it a stretch to think this could be extended to ideological crimes, which are the crimes the Biden administration really cares about? No, it's not a stretch at all. Of course, it's happening. And no one on television even mentions it. Because they think you deserve it. Because they don't think you have civil liberties. Because they don't believe in God, therefore they don't think you got those rights from God. They thought you got them from the government, and they can be taken away because you've been naughty, and so they applaud when they've been taken away. Google collects a lot of tracking information on its users, including their names, home addresses, and browsing history going back decades.That's a story you'd expect a lot of people on the left to be concerned about. If it was 20 years ago, they would be concerned about it. The ACLU would be all over it. It's proof, once again, the government has too much surveillance power over American citizens, and they're abusing it to spy on people who did nothing wrong. But none of the national security experts on MSNBC or CNN will even mention it. Why is that?This specific company has raised a ton of money from Mark Zuckerberg's foundation. Fairfax County Public Schools just signed a $1.8 million contract with Panorama to conduct a multi-year "social and emotional learning screener," giving them the right to collect "psychometrics" on the school district's students. Do you realize they're collecting psychometrics on your kids? What is a psychometric anyway? Some of the questions ask whether students are "sad" or "gender fluid." It's all making Merrick Garland's family rich.This is horrifying. It's also potentially illegal. According to the DOJ's own conflict of interest policy, all of this raises serious ethical issues. The DOJ's rules require employees to seek official guidance before, "participating in any matter in which his or her impartiality could be questioned." That includes situations in which matters can "Affect the financial interests" of a "relative with whom a [DOJ] employee has a close relationship."That would probably include your daughter, Merrick Garland. Did you do that? You can be assured that no one at the DOJ's "National Security Division" is investigating that question tonight. Instead, they're promising to go after people and designate them domestic terrorists.This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the Oct. 6, 2021, edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."