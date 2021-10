Frankly I don't think we have seen anything like it in American history

"It's unprecedented, you can't point to a single incidence where anything like this has happened before. And I think parents across this country are going to be stunned to learn [about it]. Stunned, that they show up at a local school board meeting, by the way, where they have the right to appear and be heard, where they have the right to say something about their children's education, where they have the right to vote, and you are attempting to intimidate them, you are attempting to silence them. You are attempting to interfere with their rights as parents and, yes, with their rights as voters. This is wrong, and dangerous. I can't believe that an attorney general of the United States is engaging in this kind of conduct, and frankly, I can't believe that you are sitting here today, defending it. I intend to get answers to these questions. You won't answer my questions, I'm going to get answers to these questions. Mr. Chairman we need to have a hearing on this subject, we need to hear from the attorney general himself. He needs to come here, take the oath, and sit there and answer questions. We have never before seen anything else like this in our country's history. And frankly, I want to say, I think it is dangerous, dangerous precedent."

SUPPORT HONEST, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM: LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader-supported. Please keep us in the fight by considering a donation of any size. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.

A U.S. Senator took the Biden administration to task Tuesday during a Senate hearing into a memorandum that the Department of Justice issued Monday, Oct. 4, that seems to threaten parents and discourage them from showing up at local school board meetings to express their concerns about what their children are being taught.Parents nationwide have been turning out en masse to voice concerns to their local boards of education about, curricula promoting racial hatred, gender confusion, pedophilia and all manner of filth.That has caught the attention of federal law enforcement agencies.Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, questioned Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general of the United States, during a hearing on the controversial, some say intimidating,that was issued Oct. 4 by her boss at the Justice Department, Mr. Merrick Garland.Read the full. Read the DOJ's Oct. 5 press release about the one-pageHawley said in an Oct. 5 Senate hearing. ". For those of us who missed the McCarthy era, I guess this president is intent on bringing it to us. But with new force and new power and new urgency unlike anything we've ever seen."Watch Hawley's impassioned grilling of Monaco in the 5-minute video below. It's perhaps the most damning and daring indictment of the current DOJ tactics you will ever hear on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Rest assured this clip won't be played on the nightly newscast of any mainstream outlet or reported in any local newspaper.. She says the memo is strictly about violence and threats of violence, when the memo clearly goes much further than that, making vague references to "harassment and intimidation." Hawley tried to get Monaco to define her terms. Where is the line over which one crosses from "spirited debate" at a school board meeting into "harassment?""At local school board meetings, parents waiting, sometimes waiting for hours to express concerns about critical race theory, or the masking of their students, particularly young children, is that in and of itself harassment and intimidation?"I think we can agree that violence should not be condoned, looked away in any way, swept under the rug at all. But harassment and intimidation?. I'm not aware of anything like this in history. We're talking about the FBI. You're using the FBI to intervene in school board meetings. That's extraordinary."Tell me where the line is with parents expressing their concerns, where parents waiting for hours in these school board meetings, we've all seen the videos, this happened in my state, parents have waited for hours, sometimes the school board meetings have been ended before they can speak because the school board doesn't want to hear it, and now the parents are being told that if they wait and express their views they can be investigated for intimidation?"Monaco again sidesteps the question and rambles on about threats and violence."All I can say is this is truly extraordinary. I think you know it is," Hawley shot back, adding:LeoHohmann.com was one of the first to warn, months ago, that "they are coming for your children." The mask is now off. Thanks to Sen. Hawley, the truth has been exposed on the floor of the U.S. Senate. There are no more excuses for any parent to keep their children in a public school. If you do, you are sending them to an institution that now has federal backing to dismiss any meaningful expression of opinions on how or what that institution should be teaching the children.They make the rules. You must sit down and obey. Sound familiar?Think of how the Trump/Biden "vaccine" program has been rolled out. It happened at warp speed,Anyone who questions the brute force with which the Trump/Biden magic serum has been rolled out is labeled a conspiracy theorist, an extremist and a half-baked purveyor of "misinformation." This continues, despite the growing number of casualties from this poison death shot.Don't separate the issues. They are all related.Biden is just the front man for a China-compromised, technocratic, global communist revolution [think Great Reset and its 'build back better' mantra — you will own nothing and be happy] that claims the raw use of naked power over every individual on the planet.Then they come for you, the parents.." This DOJ memo is a declaration of war on every parent, every grandparent, who asserts their constitutional rights at a local public board meeting, which is the very foundation of democracy in action. It's game on from here. Things will only get more interesting.