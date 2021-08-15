Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
The Babylon Bee
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 16:26 UTC
According to the data, 92% of parents are "pretty cool" with schools teaching far-left ideas so long as they agree to watch their kids most of the time.
"Yeah, I know the government is going to radicalize my children into hating me and everything I stand for," said one member of the study, parent of three Hannah Grace. "But, on the other hand, I get to drop the kids off so I can day drink and watch soaps all day. It's a tough choice, but ultimately, I come down on whichever side of the issue lets me spend the least amount of time possible with my kids."
A few Christian parents have said they are concerned by the idea that the government will just fill their kids' minds with garbage and turn their own kids against them, but then they came around: "I was worried at first, but then the school added that they'd be watching the kids all day. So I was like, 'Oh, cool -- the leftist propaganda isn't so much of a concern then.' In fact, I'd love if there was 24/7 school so I never had to see my kids at all."
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
The speech by US representative Power is particularly strange to me. She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please remember which country you represent. Please remember the track record of your country.
