Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stopped short of claiming that parents should be the "primary" stakeholders in their children's education on Thursday.Cardona sat before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Thursday to testify on school reopening strategies and policies around COVID-19. Under questioning from Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), Cardona refused to call parents the "primary stakeholders" in a child's education."Do you think parents should be in charge of their child's education as the primary stakeholder?" Braun asked the Education secretary.Cardona has drawn backlash from Republicans on several education-related issues since taking the post as the head of the Department of Education."The 1619 Project is historically inaccurate, racially divisive, and argues that the entire American system is corrupted from top to bottom. Our schools obviously have a crucial role to play in helping make students aware of the negative consequences of slavery and the significant contributions of Black Americans."I think that it's critically important that the education system and educators respect the rights of all students, including students who are transgender, and that they are afforded the opportunities that every other student has to participate in extracurricular activities," Cardona said at the time."I think it's the legal responsibility of schools to provide opportunities for students to participate in activities, and this includes students who are transgender," he continued."A lot of us think that that's bizarre, not very fair," Paul said. "Frankly, some boy that's six-foot-two competing against my five-foot-four niece doesn't sound very fair. I think most people in the country think it's bizarre."