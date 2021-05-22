Society's Child
Republicans demand Department of Education withdraw rule forcing critical race theory in schools
Daily Caller
Thu, 20 May 2021 19:23 UTC
The letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, was spearheaded by North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop and Texas Rep. Chip Roy and was signed by 24 other Republicans. In the letter, the lawmakers call on Cardona to withdraw the proposal to adopt grantmaking priorities "to improve ... [t]he quality of American history, civics, and government education," saying the department could hold back grants to schools that don't buy into CRT curriculum and the "1619 Project."
"Today concludes the period for comment upon the U.S. Department of Education's referenced proposal to adopt explicitly racialized grantmaking priorities in order 'to improve ... [t]he quality of American history, civics, and government education.' A more wrong-headed, unamerican proposal would be difficult to imagine. Yet, the country must recognize that very soon President Biden's embrace of the poisonous and anti-American ideology of critical race theory threatens to become official policy of the United States government, directed toward our most impressionable citizens — primary and secondary school students across the country," the lawmakers said in the letter.
"As countless Americans know that this effort is wrong, we join more than 24,000 individuals who have commented during the past 30 days, to express our dismay and objections to the proposal," they added.
CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue "antiracism" through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. The 1619 project has been criticized by experts for repeated historical inaccuracies and teaches America's "true founding" was when the first slaves were brought over and makes slavery the main focus of American history.
"Critical Race Theory is nothing more than cultural Marxism. It masquerades as history, but is designed to mislead and divide. For the sake of our children's future, we must fight this now," Bishop told the Daily Caller.
READ THE LETTER HERE:
The proposal from the Department of Education aims to "support the development of culturally responsive teaching and learning and the promotion of information literacy skills in grants under these programs."
"There is growing acknowledgement of the importance of including, in the teaching and learning of our country's history, both the consequences of slavery, and the significant contributions of Black Americans to our society," the proposal continues. "This acknowledgement is reflected, for example, in the New York Times' landmark "1619 Project" and in the resources of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History."
Earlier in May, a group of House Republicans introduced two pieces of legislation that would fully defund CRT.
One bill is titled the "The Stop CRT Act" and bans all federal funding for promoting or teaching CRT. It will also implement former President Donald Trump's executive order that banned CRT from being promoted in the federal government.
The other bill is titled "Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act," and is a House companion bill to Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton's Senate bill, which would make sure military members are not subject to CRT.
Cotton's bill, the "Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act of 2021," would ban trainings that instruct military members to believe "any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race" and that the U.S. "is a fundamentally racist country," according to a copy of the bill.
Reader Comments
"
Chapter main points:
1. Functional analysis holds that something is best understood by examining how it is
used.
2. At the macro level of analysis, mass media perform five fundctions for society:
surveillance, interpretation, linkage, transmission of values, and diversion.
Dysfunctions are harmful or negative consequences of these functions.
3. At the micro level of analysis, the functional approach is called uses-andgratifications analysis.
4. The media perform the following functions for the individual: cognition, diversion,
social utility, withdrawal, affiliation and expression.
5. The critical/cultural approach has its roots in Marxist philosophy, which emphasized
class differences as a cause of conflict in a society.
6. The critical/cultural approach suggests that media content helps perpetuate a
system that keeps the dominant class in power. It also notes that people can find
different meanings in the same message.
7. The key concepts in the critical approach are text, meaning, hegemony, and
ideology.
8. Although they are different approaches, both functional and critical/cultural studies
can be valuable tools for the analysis of the mass communication process."
..
"
The uses and gratifications approach relies on methods common to the social sciences. Researchers
ask people questions and count their responses. Critical/cultural studies, by contrast, take a
qualitative or humanistic approach in their examination of such concepts as ideology, culture,
politics, and social structure as they relate to the role of media in society.
History
Critical/Cultural studies began in 1930s-1940s with a group of people committed to the analytical
ideas of Karl Marx; they came to be known as the Frankfurt School. In general, their theory held
that the best way to understand how a society worked was to examine who controlled the means of
production that met the basic needs of the population. In the case of mass media, the question was
extended to examining who controlled the production of cultural goods. The media industry was said
IM2-6
to be exploiting the masses by producing formulized media content that appealed to mass audiences,
glorified capitalism, and encouraged the social status quo.
The Frankfurt School held that the culture industry helped destroy individuality by promoting the
social dominance of large corporations. Often criticized for being pessimistic and gloomy and for
underestimating the power of the audience, the Critical/Cultural perspective nonetheless caused
many mass media researchers to take a closer look at the impact of the media industries on the
political and economic life of society.
The theory was later modified in the 1950s and 1960s by British scholars who suggested that a mass..."
..
global television achieved a critical mass in 1968 and so we went to the moon? Let' see:
THE CONSEQUENCES OF MASS COMMUNICATION Cultural and Critical Perspectives on Mass Media and Society Kirk Hallahan
[Link]